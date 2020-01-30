SEATTLE (AP) — The Mariners added a veteran arm to their bullpen Thursday, agreeing to a $1.6 million, one-year contract with Yoshihisa Hirano.
Seattle also agreed to a minor league contract with left-hander Wei-Yin Chen, a deal subject to a successful physical.
Hirano has spent the past two seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks, appearing in 137 games with a 3.47 ERA. Hirano was very good in 2018 when he struck out 69 batters in 66 1/3 innings and allowed just 18 earned runs. He struggled last season while appearing in 62 games. He had a 4.75 ERA and issued 22 walks in 53 innings.
Before joining the Diamondbacks, the 35-year-old Hirano spent 11 seasons pitching in Japan for Orix of Japan’s Pacific League.
“We believe his combination of experience and bat-missing ability brings needed stability to our bullpen,” Seattle general manager Jerry Dipoto said in a statement.
Hirano can earn $500,000 in bonuses based on pitching appearances: $50,000 each for 30 and 35, $75,000 apiece for 45 and 50, $100,000 for 55 and $150,000 for 60.
He also can get $450,000 in bonuses for games finished: $50,000 for 20, $75,000 apiece for 25 and 30, $100,000 for 35 and $150,000 for 40.
Hirano would receive a $250,000 assignment bonus each time he is traded but not if he is claimed on waivers, the money payable by the new team. Hirano cannot be sent to the minor leagues without his consent.
He will become a free agent when the contract expires.
Left-hander Ricardo Sánchez was designated for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster. Sánchez spent last season at Double-A Arkansas.
If added to the 40-man roster, Chen would receive a one-year contract for the major league minimum of $563,500. That would be offset against the $22 million salary he is owed by the Miami Marlins, who released him in November.
Miami gave Chen an $80 million, five-year contract before the 2016 season, but he went 13-19 with a 5.10 ERA in four injury-plagued seasons. Last year Chen was demoted to the bullpen and had a 6.59 ERA in 45 games.
n Infielder Jordy Mercer agreed to a minor league deal to remain with the Detroit Tigers.
Detroit announced the contract Thursday, saying the 33-year-old will report to major league spring training. He would get a $2 million, one-year contract if added to the 40-man roster.
Mercer hit .270 for the Tigers last year with nine home runs and 22 RBIs in 74 games. He spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates before signing with Detroit for 2019. He was limited last season by quadriceps problems.
n The Kung Fu Panda is back with the San Francisco Giants.
Popular third baseman Pablo Sandoval agreed to a minor league contact with the Giants and would get a $2 million, one-year deal if added to the 40-man roster.
The 2012 World Series MVP, who pondered the idea last summer that his time with San Francisco could be over, would have the chance to earn $750,000 in performance bonuses.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
n ALLENDALE, Mich. — A newly hired coach for a college football team in western Michigan resigned Thursday following his suspension for referring to Nazi Germany’s Adolf Hitler as a “great leader.”
“Morris Berger and Grand Valley State have reached a mutual agreement regarding his position as offensive coordinator at Grand Valley State University,” the university said on its website. “Berger has resigned and the university has accepted it with immediate effect.”
Grand Valley State is in Allendale, west of Grand Rapids.
The school announced the former offensive coordinator’s hiring last week, but during a Jan. 23 interview with the university’s newspaper, The Lanthorn, Berger was asked which three historical figures he would like to have dinner with.
“This is probably not going to get a good review, but I’m going to say Adolf Hitler,” Berger told the student journalist. “It was obviously very sad and he had bad motives, but the way he was able to lead was second to none. How he rallied a group and a following, I want to know how he did that. Bad intentions of course, but you can’t deny he wasn’t a great leader.”
Berger also said he would like to meet President John F. Kennedy because of “his experience with the country and being that he was a good president and everything.” Christopher Columbus was his third choice due to “the ability to go on the journey he was on ... into the unknown,” Berger said.
• Clemson defensive end Logan Rudolph said he’s stepping away from football after starting nine games this past season.
Rudolph, the younger brother of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, posted his intentions on Twitter Wednesday under the heading “All She Wrote.” Logan said in a video post he will graduate in May. He did not say what was next, but Rudolph has said he has aspirations of becoming an actor.
Rudolph started nine of 15 games for the Tigers this season. The 6-foot-2, 240-pound redshirt sophomore had 26 tackles this season. He also recovered a fumble he took 39 yards for a touchdown in the win over Boston College.
