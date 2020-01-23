SEATTLE (AP) — This was already going to be a year where the Seattle Mariners would be relying heavily on young players and some of their top prospects right from the beginning of the season.
Now the Mariners expect to be without one of their few veterans — likely for the first month.
Outfielder Mitch Haniger is expected to miss the start of the regular season and likely needs to undergo core muscle surgery, general manager Jerry Dipoto said Thursday.
Haniger suffered the injury during one of his offseason workouts earlier this week. Dipoto said the latest setback is tied to Haniger’s injury issues from last season.
“I was expecting him to show up for the first day of spring training ready to go but that does not appear to be the case,” Dipoto said.
Haniger missed the final 3 1/2 months of the season after suffering a ruptured testicle and then experiencing back and core issues during his recovery. Haniger was limited to 63 games and batted .220 with 15 homers and 32 RBIs.
A year earlier, Haniger was an All-Star after hitting .285 with 26 homers and 93 RBIs and an OPS of .859.
Dipoto said the hope is that Haniger’s recovery will take about six to eight weeks following the surgery. He could be ready to join the major league club sometime in late April.
“He’s attacking it very aggressively because he doesn’t want to miss anymore time,” Dipoto said. “Mitch was in the midst of what I think was perhaps his best offseason, certainly since he’s been with the Mariners.”
The loss of Haniger is two-fold for the Mariners. Along with Dee Gordon and Kyle Seager, Haniger was expected to be one of the few experienced veterans the Mariners could lean on early in a season where the next phase of Seattle’s rebuild will begin. The Mariners are likely to field one of the youngest teams in the American League, with a handful of rookies or second-year players expected to be in the everyday lineup.
But it also delays the possibility that Haniger could become an eventual trade chip for the Mariners. Dipoto and manager Scott Servais have regularly considered Haniger a main part of Seattle’s core moving forward into 2021 and 2022 when the Mariners hope their roster is ready to contend in the AL West.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
n PHOENIX — Carlos Johnson scored 17 points to lead five players in double figures and added nine rebounds to help Grand Canyon hold off Seattle 80-77 on Thursday night.
Johnson made 7 of 14 shots from the floor for the Antelopes (8-11, 3-2 Western Athletic Conference). Alessandro Lever added 16 points and hit the only 3-pointer of the game as Grand Canyon whiffed on 13 of 14 shots from distance. Lorenzo Jenkins contributed 13 points and six rebounds off the bench. Mikey Dixon and reserve Isiah Brown scored 11 and 10, respectively.
Terrell Brown matched his career high with 31 points to pace the Redhawks (10-11, 3-3). Delante Jones sank four 3-pointers and added 19 points off the bench, while Morgan Means scored 10. Myles Carter had 11 rebounds to go with nine points.
Grand Canyon shot 44% overall and made 27 of 33 free throws (82%). Seattle shot 40% from the floor, 30% from distance (6 of 20) and made 19 of 25 foul shots (76%).
GOLF
n SAN DIEGO — Tiger Woods had his lowest opening round of the year since 2011. It wasn’t enough to be among the leaders Thursday at the Farmers Insurance Open, but it was fine with him.
Coming off his record-tying 82nd victory in his last PGA Tour start three months ago in Japan, Woods handled the par 5s on the easier North Course at Torrey Pines and limited mistakes for a 3-under 69.
Sebastian Cappelen and Keegan Bradley had the low scores of the opening round, which was not the same as sharing the lead. Cappelen had eight birdies for a 66 on the South Course, which played about three shots tougher than the North, where Bradley shot his 66.
Rory McIlroy, who played in the group in front of Woods, was among those at 67. Jon Rahm, playing alongside Woods, was in the large group at 68.
Woods hasn’t broken 70 in his first round of the year since a 69 on the North at Torrey in 2011. His health, his game and even his momentum are in much better shape now. His game wasn’t all that far off.
“It was nice to kind of keep the round going a little bit,” Woods said. “Overall, pleased to shoot something in the 60s today.”
SOCCER
n KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Iranian soccer clubs reached a compromise with Asian Champions League organizers on Thursday to avoid a threatened boycott over security concerns after a plane crash.
The Asian Football Confederation said it hosted club officials from Iran on Thursday and agreed how to stage three rounds of group-stage games in February and March.
Iran’s soccer federation had warned it would remove its four clubs from the 2020 competition if they were banned from hosting international matches. Some countries have issued travel warnings after a Ukrainian passenger jet was mistakenly shot down near Tehran this month.
The AFC said any Iranian club’s home games in the first half of the group stage would be rescheduled as away games “to allow time to reassess the security concerns in the country.”
The change means Persepolis hosting Sharjah on Feb. 18 is now flipped to an away game in the United Arab Emirates.
