MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — James Wiseman’s college career has come to an end after just three games with the Memphis center and likely NBA lottery pick saying on social media he has withdrawn from school to begin focusing on his pro career rather than sitting out the rest of a 12-game NCAA suspension.
The 7-foot-1 freshman announced his decision Thursday in an Instagram post, saying he was leaving school to start “preparing for the next chapter of my life.”
“Ever since I was a little kid, it’s been a dream of mine to play in the NBA,” Wiseman wrote.
Wiseman was the top 2019 high school prospect and is considered the potential No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA draft.
This decision ends Wiseman’s tumultuous college career and his battles with the NCAA. Wiseman was the biggest prize in a Memphis recruiting class that was ranked as the nation’s best, but he had been serving an NCAA suspension for most of the season.
“We wish nothing but the best for James in his future endeavors as he follows his dreams,” Memphis coach Penny Hardaway said. “He will truly be missed.”
University of Memphis officials said in a statement that Wiseman’s announcement was disappointing.
“The U of M supports James and his family in his decision to leave to prepare for the 2020 NBA draft and will continue to follow James in what will certainly prove to be a successful career,” officials said in the statement.
The NCAA suspended Wiseman 12 games because his family received $11,500 to assist in a move from Nashville to Memphis in the summer of 2017. Although Hardaway wasn’t Memphis’ coach at the time, the NCAA ruled the payment wasn’t allowed, counting him as a booster for giving $1 million in 2008 to his alma mater for the university’s sports hall of fame.
OLYMPICS
n LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Ukrainian weightlifter Oleksiy Torokhtiy has been stripped of the gold medal he won at the 2012 Olympics and banned for doping.
The International Olympic Committee said Thursday that the Ukrainian tested positive for the banned steroid turinabol when his sample from the 2012 London Games was retested using modern methods.
Torokhtiy gets a two-year ban backdated to start from December 2018, when the International Weightlifting Federation first announced he was under suspicion and placed him on provisional suspension. Torokhtiy is the fifth weightlifting gold medalist from the London Games to test positive.
Iranian lifter Navab Nasirshelal is in line to inherit Torokhtiy’s gold in the men’s 105-kilogram category, but reallocating the medals still needs to be ratified by the IOC.
• John John Florence of Oahu’s North Shore returned from knee surgery to take the final spot on the inaugural U.S. Olympic surfing team after 11-time world champion Kelly Slater lost in the semifinals of the World Surf League Pipe Masters at Banzai Pipeline on Thursday.
Although Florence, 27, missed the previous five contests while recovering from ACL surgery, he came into the final event with such a commanding lead that the 47-year-old Slater needed to win the Pipe Masters to earn an Olympic berth.
Florence lost in the quarterfinals to Gabriel Medina of Brazil to end the season ranked No. 7 in the world and 3,000 points ahead of Slater, of Cocoa Beach, Florida, who finished ranked No. 8. Slater lost in the semifinals to world No. 1 Italo Ferriera of Brazil.
Florence joins Kolohe Andino of San Clemente, California; Carissa Moore of Honolulu; and Caroline Marks of Melbourne, Florida, on Team USA for surfing’s Olympic debut in Tokyo next summer. Andino earned the first U.S. men’s spot earlier in the season.
SOCCER
n TACOMA — Reign FC of the National Women’s Soccer League has been acquired by the OL Groupe, the parent company of French powerhouse Olympique Lyonnais.
The French group will hold an 89.5% operating stake in the club when the sale closes, which is expected in January. Current Reign FC majority owners Teresa and Bill Predmore will own 7.5% and former NBA star Tony Parker will have a 3% share of the club.
Jean-Michel Aulas will serve as chairman of the club’s board of directors, with Parker holding a seat. Bill Predmore will remain the club’s CEO. A COO will be named later by OL Groupe and Teresa Predmore will remain as president of the Reign Academy youth programs.
Olympique Lyonnais, more commonly known as Lyon, plays in France’s Ligue 1 on the men’s side and Division 1 Feminine on the women’s side. Lyon has won six women’s Champions League titles.
Reign FC will continue to play its home games at Cheney Stadium, the venue it shares with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers.
BASEBALL
n NEW YORK — The Major League Baseball Players Association has filed a grievance against the New York Yankees in an attempt to regain the remaining $26 million due released outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury.
The grievance was disclosed to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the process who spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement was made. Barring a settlement, the grievance will be heard by arbitrator Mark Irvings.
New York converted Ellsbury’s $153 million, seven-year contract to non-guaranteed, contending he violated the deal by getting unauthorized medical treatment, then released the 36-year-old outfielder on Nov. 20. The Yankees said he was treated by Dr. Viktor Bouquette of Progressive Medical Center in Atlanta without the team’s permission.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.