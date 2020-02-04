EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — From “pride comes before the fall” to Little Giants, Mark Dantonio leaves Michigan State fans with an abundance of fond memories after bringing the Spartans to heights they hadn’t reached in decades.
Dantonio announced his retirement Tuesday, ending a 13-year run in which his teams won three Big Ten titles and he became the school’s winningest coach. The 63-year-old Dantonio called his decision a difficult one while noting the nonstop demands of the job.
“I just found myself never having the opportunity to come up for air, and that can wear on you,” he said Tuesday night at a news conference.
Dantonio went 114-57 as Michigan State’s coach and won Big Ten titles in 2010, 2013 and 2015. The last of those three seasons included a trip to the College Football Playoff, but the Spartans declined after that. They went 7-6 this past season.
Defensive coordinator Mike Tressel will be the acting head coach while Michigan State seeks a replacement for Dantonio, who said qualified candidates would be willing to crawl to campus for the job.
Michigan State athletic director Bill Beekman said he will seek Dantonio’s input on the search for his successor. Dantonio plans to have a role within the athletic department.
Beekman acknowledged the timing isn’t ideal to search for a new football coach.
“There are times that are better than other times,” he said. “But I think when you’ve won 114 games, you’re our all-time winningest coach, and you’ve taken us to the places Mark has taken us and you’ve set the bar where Mark set it, I was comfortable operating on his timeline whatever that would be.
n Arizona State has named Marvin Lewis and Antonio Pierce as co-defensive coordinators.
Head coach Herm Edwards made the announcement on Tuesday.
Lewis, a coaching veteran of 25 years in the NFL, joined the program in 2019 as a special adviser and served as interim defensive backs coach in the 2019 Sun Bowl. He spent 16 seasons as the Cincinnati Bengals head coach, setting team records with 131 wins, seven playoff appearances and four division titles.
PRO FOOTBALL
n JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have long-term plans in place to generate more revenue. They expect to break ground on an entertainment district adjacent to their aging stadium this spring and eventually hope to develop the shipyards along the St. Johns River.
Both are years from completion.
In the meantime, the Jaguars have found a short-term solution: another home game in London.
Jacksonville announced Tuesday it has reached an agreement with the NFL to play consecutive home games at Wembley Stadium next season, doubling the franchise’s overseas income and potentially strengthening its foothold in a market the NFL wants to expand.
Fan reaction surely will be mixed, at best.
BASEBALL
n BOSTON — The Red Sox have agreed to trade 2018 AL MVP Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers, packaging the star outfielder with left-hander David Price in a salary dump that is expected to save Boston tens of millions of dollars, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday night because the trade had not been announced.
The Dodgers are sending outfielder Alex Verdugo back to the Red Sox, the person said. The deal also involves the Minnesota Twins, who are getting right-hander Kenta Maeda from the Dodgers and sending pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol to Boston, according to reports by The Athletic and other outlets.
Los Angeles will also get cash from Boston to offset some of the $123 million owed to Betts and Price, according to reports.
Unable to sign Betts to a long-term deal, Boston decided to move him now rather than let the four-time All-Star leave as a free agent after the 2020 season. He will earn $27 million this season and has expressed eagerness to test the market.
The deal comes 100 years after Boston infamously sold Babe Ruth to the New York Yankees on Dec. 26, 1919.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.