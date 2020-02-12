EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State hired Mel Tucker as its football coach Wednesday, rallying to land a veteran leader with ties to the school who decided to leave Colorado after a single season.
The Spartans lured Tucker away from Colorado with a six-year contract worth about $30 million after appearing to be interested in coaches including Luke Fickell, Robert Saleh and Pat Shurmur. Tucker replaces Mark Dantonio, who retired two weeks ago after 13 mostly successful seasons.
“Mel brings a championship pedigree, NFL experience, connections to our region, success on the recruiting trail and head coaching experience to our program,” athletic director Bill Beekman said.
Michigan State’s board formally approved Tucker’s contract.
Colorado hired Tucker in December 2018, and gave him an opportunity to run the Pac-12 program after he was Georgia’s defensive coordinator. He was given a five-year, $14.75 million contract to lead the Buffaloes, and they were 5-7 last season to match the program’s record from each of the previous two years.
“We are disappointed to see coach Tucker leave,” Colorado athletic director Rick George said.
Michigan State offered Tucker a chance to more than double the value of his contract in a more powerful conference in a region he calls home. The 48-year-old Tucker is from Cleveland and was a Big Ten championship-winning defensive back at Wisconsin.
His coaching career began as a graduate assistant at Michigan State under Nick Saban in the late 1990s.
Tucker’s departure caught many by surprise, especially after he and George issued statements Saturday that seemed intended to quell speculation about him going to Michigan State.
n NCAA Division III rivals St. John’s and St. Thomas will play their final game as Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference foes at U.S. Bank Stadium this fall.
St. John’s announced Wednesday that the Nov. 7 game will be in Minneapolis, the first college football game to be staged at the NFL home of the Minnesota Vikings. This will be the 90th edition in a series that first began in 1901, potentially the last meeting between the two schools. St. Thomas, which will be ousted from the MIAC after the 2020-21 school year for competitive reasons, has applied to the NCAA to become a Division I institution.
n Benedict College has officially introduced to the school’s community its new head football coach.
Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis, Benedict’s president, and Athletic Director Willie Washington named Chennis Berry to the post on Tuesday.
This will be Berry’s first head coaching position. For the past seven years, he’s served as the assistant head coach and offensive coordinator at Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where he helped lead the Jaguars to four Southwestern Athletic Conference West Division titles and one SWAC championship.
PRO FOOTBALL
n MIAMI — The NFL will stage an additional event beyond the upcoming scouting combine in Indianapolis.
The league’s combine series will have a regional invitational and historically black colleges and universities combine from March 27-29 at the Miami Dolphins’ Baptist Health Training Facility. Attendees will include draft-eligible athletes who were not invited to the national combine that begins later this month.
Vikings Pro Bowl wide receiver Adam Thielen and fullback C.J. Ham, along with Broncos kicker Brandon McManus, Rams four-time All-Pro punter Johnny Hekker, and Chiefs center Austin Reiter attended the regional combine during their draft year.
Nearly 10 percent of all players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame attended HBCUs. In 2019, there were 32 players from HBCU programs on NFL rosters.
n Myles Garrett is allowed to play and chase quarterbacks again after the NFL reinstated the Browns’ star defensive end from his indefinite suspension for a vicious attack on Pittsburgh QB Mason Rudolph last season.
The league lifted its ban Wednesday on Garrett, who ripped off Rudolph’s helmet and smashed him over the head with it during a Nov. 14 game on national television. Garrett missed Cleveland’s final six games and his loss was a major blow to the Browns, who went 2-4 without him, finished 6-10, fired coach Freddie Kitchens and saw general manager John Dorsey resign.
On Monday, Garrett met with Commissioner Roger Goodell and other league officials in the final step before he was cleared to return. He can participate in all of the Browns’ offseason activities and that’s a big relief as the team is undergoing another new start under coach Kevin Stefanski.
