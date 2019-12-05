CHICAGO (AP) — Mitchell Trubisky threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score in the Chicago Bears’ 31-24 victory over Dak Prescott and the slumping Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night.
In a matchup between disappointing teams that made the playoffs last season, the Bears (7-6) came away with their fourth win in five games. The Cowboys (6-7) have lost seven of 10 since a 3-0 start.
Trubisky shook off an early interception near the goal line to complete 23 of 31 passes for 244 yards. He matched a season high for touchdown passes and scored on a 23-yard run early in the fourth quarter, making it 31-14.
Allen Robinson caught two TD passes, and Anthony Miller had one as Chicago tied a season scoring high. Khalil Mack had a sack. Linebacker Roquan Smith left the game with a pectoral injury on the opening drive. But the Bears took out the NFC East leaders after beating the struggling Detroit Lions twice and New York Giants in recent weeks.
Facing a top 10 defense for the third week in a row, the Cowboys once again couldn’t get their high-powered offense going.
NFL passing leader Prescott was 27 of 49 for 334 yards and a touchdown. Ezekiel Elliott ran for 81 yards — his fifth straight game under 100 — and two scores.
n San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman said team radio analyst Tim Ryan personally apologized to him and several players for comments Ryan made regarding Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on a sports talk show.
Ryan was suspended by the team for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints after he said during an interview on the 49ers’ flagship radio station that Jackson was adept at carrying out fakes because of his “dark skin color with a dark football.” Ryan also issued a statement of apology through the team Wednesday.
Sherman said he didn’t believe there was any malicious intent behind Ryan’s comments.
“I’ve had a relationship with (Ryan) since I got here and he’s never been anything but a great guy and a professional and a guy who takes his job seriously,” Sherman said. “It’s unfortunate that’s what it came to, but the team did what they had to do.”
GOLF
n SYDNEY — Paul Casey shot a 6-under 65 Friday to take the early clubhouse lead on a morning of low scoring at the Australian Open.
Casey had a two-round total of 9-under 133 at The Australian Golf Club. Cameron Tringale, who also shot 65, and Louis Oosthuizen with a 66 were among those a shot behind.
Taiwanese amateur Chun-An Yu, the co-leader after the first round, shot 70 and was two strokes behind Casey.
Casey, at No. 14 and the top-ranked player in the field, had seven birdies including four in a row to end his round.
“I’ve not been able to get it close to any flag for about a day and a half and then suddenly the back nine for me, the last half a dozen holes, I had some really good birdie opportunities,” Casey said. “I don’t know if it was fully in the zone but it was really nice stuff and it felt really good.”
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
n BOZEMAN, Mont. — Jill Townsend scored 16 points and No. 18 Gonzaga pulled way from Montana State in the third quarter en route to a 70-55 victory on Thursday for the Bulldogs’ fifth straight victory.
Townsend was 7-of-11 shooting and tied with teammate Katie Campbell with a game-best six rebounds. Campbell scored 11 points and Louise Forsyth added 10 including three 3-pointers. The Bulldogs (8-1) shot 51% and were even better from the arc at 9 of 17 for 53%.
Fallyn Freije scored 18 points and Oliana Squires 14 for the Bobcats (4-3), who shot 37.5% and missed all 13 of their 3-point attempts.
