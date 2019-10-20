Eric Cooper, the Major League Baseball umpire who worked the AL Division Series two weeks ago, has died. He was 52.
Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Cooper’s death Sunday.
Cooper died after having a blood clot. He had knee surgery earlier in the week and was recuperating at his father’s home in Iowa. Popular with his fellow umps, he was talking to them Saturday about his recovery.
Cooper made his debut in the majors in 1996 as a minor league fill-in and joined the big league staff in 1999.
His most recent assignment came in the playoffs this month when he worked the New York Yankees’ sweep of Minnesota in the ALDS. He was at second base on Oct. 7 for the clinching Game 3 at Target Field.
Cooper worked the 2014 World Series between the Kansas City Royals and San Francisco Giants. He drew that post helped by his success rate on replay challenges — MLB took those numbers into account in picking the crew, and Cooper had only three calls reversed all season.
Cooper umpired in 10 division series, four League Championship Series and the 2005 All-Star Game, along with two World Baseball Classics.
He also was behind the plate for three no-hitters — two by Mark Buehrle, including a perfect game, and another by Hideo Nomo. Cooper worked the plate in the final game in the career of Cal Ripken Jr.
GOLF
n JEJU ISLAND, South Korea — Justin Thomas pulled away from Danny Lee in the final hour and closed with a 5-under 67 on Sunday to win the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges for the second time in two years.
Thomas won for the 11th time on the PGA Tour and the second time in his last four starts.
He was one shot ahead when Lee, the South Korea-born player who plays under the New Zealand flag, bogeyed the 15th and 16th holes to fall three shots behind.
They were the only two players who had a serious chance of winning. Lee closed with a 69 for his best finish in nearly a year.
Thomas finished at 20-under 268 and moves to No. 4 in the world ranking.
n Danielle Kang played bogey-free and closed with a 2-under 70 to win the Buick LPGA Shanghai for the second consecutive year. She had a tournament record 16-under 272.
The 27-year-old American began the day one stroke behind compatriot Jessica Korda, who shot 72 to finish one shot behind.
Kang birdied the 15th to pull two strokes ahead, but Korda responded with a birdie of her own on 17. Kang then holed a 3-foot par putt on the 18th to win her third career title.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
n Ohio State edged past Clemson to No. 3 in The Associated Press college football poll and Wisconsin dropped to 13th after being upset ahead of its showdown with the Buckeyes.
Alabama remained No. 1 on Sunday in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank, receiving 24 first-place votes. No. 2 LSU held its place and received 16 first-place votes. The Buckeyes had 13 first-place votes and No. 4 Clemson, the preseason No. 1 team and defending national champion, received nine.
The Buckeyes and Tigers both were coming off conference blowouts on the road. Ohio State beat Northwestern 52-3 Friday night. Clemson defeated Louisville 45-10.
The point margin between the No. 1 and No. 4 in this week’s Top 25 is 78, the smallest it has been this season. Alabama received 1,486 points while LSU had 1,462, Ohio State had 1,429 and Clemson had 1,408.
Oklahoma remained No. 5, but Penn State moved up to sixth after Wisconsin’s first loss of the season. The Badgers were beaten Saturday by 30-point underdog Illinois in the season’s most significant upset so far.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
n NEW YORK — This season’s college basketball schedule at Madison Square Garden tips off next month with a marquee doubleheader featuring four powerhouse programs: Duke, Kansas, Kentucky and Michigan State.
The NCAA Tournament also comes to “The World’s Most Famous Arena” again with the East Regional semifinals March 27 and final March 29. It will be the third appearance at MSG for the sport’s showcase event since returning in 2014 for the first time in decades.
The annual Champions Classic on Nov. 5 will begin with Duke taking on Kansas, followed by Kentucky against Michigan State. The event was first played at The Garden in 2011, and those schools have combined for 18 national championships.
MSG will also host the annual 2K Empire Classic, Jimmy V Classic, MSG Holiday Festival, Big Ten Super Saturday, Big East Tournament and the postseason NIT.
Duke will be back Nov. 21-22 along with California, Georgetown and Texas for the 2K Empire Classic Benefiting Wounded Warrior Project, played at The Garden since 1998.
TENNIS
n ANTWERP, Belgium — Andy Murray claimed his first ATP tour title in more than 2 1/2 years at the European Open on Sunday in only his sixth singles tournament since returning from hip surgery in January.
The 32-year-old Murray rallied to beat fellow three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the final.
The last time he lifted silverware in singles came in Dubai in March 2017, so it was no surprise that the tears quickly flowed for the British player.
“Obviously it means a lot, the last few years have been extremely difficult, both me and Stan have had a lot of injury problems the last couple of years,” Murray said in an on-court interview broadcast by Amazon Prime.
n Belinda Bencic recovered from a set down to beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 in the Kremlin Cup final on Sunday.
Third-seeded Bencic broke Pavlyuchenkova in the Russian’s first service game in both the second and third sets.
Bencic hit eight aces despite landing just 54% of her first serves.
