HOUSTON (AP) — Major League Baseball wants the minor leagues to upgrade ballparks and decrease long travel.
Negotiations have started on a new Professional Baseball Agreement to replace the deal between MLB and the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues that expires after the 2020 season.
“There’s an economic system in minor league baseball where we heavily subsidize what goes on in minor league baseball. We are more than prepared to continue to do that,” baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said Wednesday at the World Series. “Against that backdrop, I don’t think it’s unreasonable for us to expect that we have facilities that are first class for some of the greatest athletes in the world, that we have league alignments that produce travel that is reasonable and not onerous for those same athletes. And I think over the long haul, minor league baseball will be at the table and prepared to discuss those things.”
MLB thinks some of the substandard facilities are in the low minors at teams with low attendance.
“Many of those franchises averaged less than two thousand people a game,” Manfred said, “They’re really not major drivers of the attendance in the minor leagues. And again, our preference was never to reduce numbers. It was to get the first-rate facilities. If we can’t get the first-rate facilities, I’m not sure it makes sense for us to send people to playing facilities that are inadequate and continue to subsidize those inadequate facilities.”
TENNIS
￼ BASEL, Switzerland — Roger Federer eased to a 6-0, 6-3 win over 49th-ranked Radu Albot in the second round of the Swiss Indoors on Wednesday.
The top-seeded Federer had to save two break points in the first set on his way to sweeping the first eight games of the match.
Seeking a 10th title at his hometown event, Federer has spent less than two hours combined on court for his two match wins so far this week.
In Friday’s quarterfinals, Federer will play fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka or Francis Tiafoe of the United States, who both had straight-set wins Wednesday.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
￼ HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall University has suspended a football player following his arrest in an assault case.
News outlets report 22-year-old safety Brandon Lamar Drayton was charged in a criminal complaint Wednesday with felony strangulation and domestic battery.
The complaint says a Marshall University police officer saw Drayton allegedly grab the victim and yell at her. Investigators said the victim had red marks around her neck and chest area.
Marshall’s athletic department said in a statement that Drayton has been suspended from the team.
GOLF
￼ AL AIN, United Arab Emirates — Josh Hill became the youngest winner of a sanctioned tour event Wednesday when the 15-year-old amateur from Dubai shot 8-under 62 to win the Al Ain Open on the MENA Tour.
The MENA Tour holds tournaments in the Middle East and North Africa and receives points from the Official World Golf Ranking. The previous youngest winner of an OWGR event was Ryo Ishikawa, who was 15 years, 8 months when he won on the Japan Golf Tour in 2007.
Hill is two months younger.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.