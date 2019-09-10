ST. LOUIS (AP) — With both teams missing many of their regular starters, the United States displayed some style and flair against fifth-ranked Uruguay.
Jordan Morris scored his first international goal in more than two years in the 79th minute, giving the U.S. a 1-1 tie in an exhibition game on Tuesday night.
“We showed a lot of mental strength and composure,” U.S. goalkeeper Brad Guzan said after his first national team match in 11 months.
“It was about the tenacity of our guys, the relentlessness of our guys to hang in there and keep battling,” U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said. “Overall, I think it was a good step for this group to be able to play a game like this.”
Brian Rodriguez, a 19-year-old Los Angeles FC forward who made his international debut in Friday’s 2-1 win at Costa Rica, put Uruguay ahead off a counterattack in the 50th minute. Rodriguez took a pass from Federico Valverde, dribbled around defender Aaron Long and beat Guzan to the near post with left-footed shot for his first international goal.
Morris scored after José Giménez’s attempted clearance near the end line bounced of American defender Nick Lima and bounded in front of the open goal. Morris chested the ball in for his sixth international goal, his first since the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup final against Jamaica. Morris tore his right anterior cruciate ligament in February 2018 while playing with Seattle and did not return to the national team until March 2019.
Morris’ goal was the first for the 22nd-ranked U.S. since Christian Pulisic’s 87th-minute strike in the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal win over Jamaica. The Americans have not been blanked in three straight games since 2009.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
￼ LOS ANGELES — Athletic director Lynn Swann seemed to be the only person standing between coach Clay Helton and a pink slip at Southern California last year.
A day after Swann’s abrupt departure, Helton was upbeat and unconcerned about his future.
And no, it’s not because 18-year-old quarterback Kedon Slovis is protecting him now.
Helton said Tuesday night that he received messages of support from interim athletic director Dave Roberts and USC President Carol Folt in the wake of Swann’s resignation two weeks into the football season.
“It’s been really neat to feel that support,” Helton said after the No. 24 Trojans (2-0, 1-0 Pac-12) practiced on campus ahead of their trip to BYU this weekend.
Folt assumed her job in July, and Swann’s departure is the latest step in USC’s overall realignment under new leadership. USC has endured several years of scandals around the athletic department and the university at large, but the football team has been largely scandal-free under the leadership of Helton, who is 34-17 with a Rose Bowl victory and a Pac-12 title in parts of five seasons.
PRO FOOTBALL
￼ HOUSTON — The Houston Texans released cornerback Aaron Colvin after his struggles in the team’s season-opening loss to New Orleans, a person familiar with the move tells The Associated Press.
The person spoke on the condition of anonymity on Tuesday because the move had not yet been announced.
Colvin was in the second year of a four-year, $34 million contract that had $18 million guaranteed.
Colvin gave up two touchdowns in the second half of Monday night’s 30-28 loss. The first came on a 9-yard score by Taysom Hill in the third quarter. He then got beat on a 14-yard TD reception by Tre’Quan Smith later in the period. Colvin was also on the coverage when Ted Ginn grabbed a 9-yard reception that set up the game-winning field goal.
￼ New York Jets defensive lineman Nathan Shepherd was suspended six games Tuesday by the NFL for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancers.
Shepherd will be eligible to return to the Jets’ active roster on Oct. 28, following New York’s game at Jacksonville.
Shepherd was inactive for the Jets’ season opener against Buffalo on Sunday. The second-year defensive lineman from Fort Hays State was a third-round draft pick by New York last year. The native of Ajax, Ontario, had 18 tackles and five quarterback hits while starting five of 16 games as a rookie.
Shepherd told NFL.com he failed two tests this summer — on June 27 and July 25 — while recovering from shoulder and groin injuries. He added that an MRI on his groin revealed a sports hernia, and his hunched posture after having that procedure resulted in two herniated disks in his back.
￼ The New York Jets are getting some roster help from the most unlikely of sources: Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.
Adam Gase’s squad acquired wide receiver Demaryius Thomas from the Patriots for a 2021 sixth-round draft pick on Tuesday, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the teams had not yet announced the trade.
ESPN first reported the deal — the first trade between the AFC East rivals since Bill Belichick took over as the Patriots’ coach in 2000. The last trade between the teams was actually when Belichick left the Jets for the Patriots, and New York got a first-round pick.
