SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s expansion NHL franchise is trying to make it easier for fans to get to its games in the traffic-clogged city.
NHL Seattle announced Tuesday that it will fully subsidize public transit costs for fans with season tickets or single-game tickets.
Additionally, the team is entering into a partnership with the Seattle Center Monorail to upgrade the current system connecting downtown Seattle with the Seattle Center, where the team’s arena is under construction. The team will invest $7 million for upgrades at the downtown station for the monorail system, which was originally built for the 1962 World’s Fair.
The public transit subsidy makes Seattle the third franchise in the U.S. to offer that benefit to fans, according to the team. Rob Johnson, the team’s vice president for transportation, said the franchise expects 25% of fans to use public transit to attend games in the inaugural 2021-22 season.
“We respect the history of the Monorail and want to remind people of its original intent. I couldn’t be prouder to align with a company that shares our values and ambitions.” team CEO and President Tod Leiweke said. “By offering embedded public transit we are making the right decision for our fans and for the city.”
COLLEGE BASEBALL
n OMAHA, Neb. — Five baseball and softball programs in eastern Nebraska on Tuesday received a total of $103,000 in grants awarded by CWS of Omaha, Inc. and the NCAA.
Three organizations whose fields were damaged by floods received $70,000. Of that, $50,000 went to the Waterloo-Valley Recreation Association for Chris Frank Field, which was totally submerged by flooding in 2019.
The Omaha Suburban Athletic Association received $5,000 to upgrade Roanoke Park, and $15,000 went to Graves Park Forever in Wakefield.
Grants of $25,000 went to Creighton University and $8,328 to Omaha’s Police Athletics for Community Engagement program.
Since 1972, more than $4.2 million has been distributed to community programs.
PRO FOOTBALL
n CANTON, Ohio — The Pro Football Hall of Fame will hold two induction ceremonies this year.
The five modern-day players, plus the two coaches and three contributors elected separately as part of the NFL’s centennial celebration, will go into the Canton shrine on Aug. 8.
Ten senior players also chosen by a special committee as part of the centennial, will be inducted on Sept. 18 — the actual 100th anniversary of the league is Sept. 17.
Entering the hall in August will be Steve Atwater, Isaac Bruce, Steve Hutchinson, Edgerrin James and Troy Polamalu, all modern-day players. They will be joined by coaches Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson, and contributors Steve Sabol, Paul Tagliabue and George Young.
The 10 seniors are Harold Carmichael, Jim Covert, Bobby Dillon, Cliff Harris, Winston Hill, Alex Karras, Donnie Shell, Duke Slater, Mac Speedie and Ed Sprinkle. Among the planned events in September is the dedication of a new Centennial Plaza in downtown Canton near the site where the NFL was founded. Monuments featuring the names of the more than 25,000 players who competed in the league in its first century will be unveiled.
The Hall of Fame game will be staged Aug. 6.
SOCCER
n ZURICH — Former FIFA Council member Wilmar Valdez was banned from soccer for one year on Tuesday for breaking his duty of loyalty.
FIFA said its ethics committee judges also imposed a 10,000 Swiss francs ($10,200) fine on Valdez, the former president of Uruguay’s soccer federation.
The case related to Valdez’s involvement in “various projects and tenders” by the Uruguayan federation.
Media reports of audio recordings from 2016 which linked Valdez to potential wrongdoing gave FIFA investigators evidence to open a case.
FIFA said “based on the content of the recordings, Mr Valdez had breached his fiduciary duty towards the (Uruguay soccer federation).”
Valdez briefly led CONMEBOL in fallout from a U.S. investigation of corruption linked to FIFA that removed a generation of the continent’s soccer officials in 2015.
n Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic extended his contract on Tuesday through the 2022 World Cup.
Since Petkovic succeeded Ottmar Hitzfeld after the 2014 World Cup, Switzerland has qualified for the final tournament in each competition it entered.
Switzerland will play Italy, Turkey and Wales in Group A at the 2020 European Championship.
The Swiss soccer federation said Petkovic’s deal through December 2022 has termination clauses if the team fails to advance to the next World Cup. European qualifying groups end in November 2021 and the playoffs will be played in March 2022.
The Bosnia-born Petkovic led Switzerland to a No. 4 ranking during qualifying for the 2018 World Cup.
In Russia, the Swiss lost to Sweden in the last 16. That followed another last 16 loss at Euro 2016, against Poland.
Switzerland beat top-ranked Belgium 5-2 in advancing to the inaugural final four mini-tournament of the UEFA Nations League last year.
