IRVING, Texas (AP) — The NFL salary cap for 2020 is projected to be in the range of $196.8 million to $201.2 million, making it likely for the cap to have an increase of at least $10 million for the seventh consecutive year.
The 2019 salary cap is at $188.2 million. If the cap tops $200 million for the first time, it will have grown by roughly 40% since 2015, when it was at $143.3 million.
Clubs were given the estimate Tuesday for the final season of the current collective bargaining agreement as NFL owners gathered for meetings in the Dallas area. Negotiations on a new labor deal were expected to be among the topics for owners to discuss.
The updated salary cap figure is released when free agency opens along with the official new league year each March. The cap was $120.4 million in the first year of the labor deal in 2011. The cap has increased roughly 65% since then.
n Washington Redskins cornerback Simeon Thomas has been suspended four games for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.
The league announced Thomas’ suspension Tuesday that extends through the end of this season and Week 1 of 2020. Thomas is suspended without pay during that time.
Thomas became a surprise contributor in the Redskins’ secondary this season. He has played in 12 games and moved up the depth chart after the coaching staff decided to bench veteran cornerback Josh Norman.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
n NEW YORK — Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert has won the William V. Campbell Trophy, which honors college football’s top scholar-athlete.
Herbert was announced as the winner Tuesday night at the National Football Foundation’s awards banquet and College Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony at a hotel in midtown Manhattan. The senior was one of 12 finalists from all levels of college football. Each finalist receives an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship. Herbert receives an additional $7,000 in scholarship money and the trophy named after former Columbia player and coach William V. Campbell.
Herbert is the first Oregon player to win the award since it started in 1990. He is a general science major with a grade-point average above 4.0 who hopes to attend medical school after his playing days. Herbert passed for 3,333 yards, 32 touchdowns and just five interceptions for the Pac-12 champion Ducks this season.
n UNLV has offered its vacant head coaching job to LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.
The person spoke Tuesday night on condition of anonymity because negotiations are ongoing and no announcement has been made. The offer was first reported by Fox Sports.
Aranda would replace Tony Sanchez, who was fired Nov. 25 after going 19-40 in five seasons.
UNLV is looking to raise the profile of its football program with the Rebels set to begin playing home games in a new stadium being built for the NFL’s Oakland Raiders, who are moving to Las Vegas. The school also opened a $34 million on-campus football complex this fall.
BASEBALL
n SAN DIEGO — Baseball is going swoosh.
Nike’s logo will be on the upper right chest of Major League Baseball jerseys next season, a far a more prominent position than the Majestic Athletic logo previously on sleeves.
A 10-year agreement announced last January replaced a deal announced in December 2016 for Under Armour to take over from Majestic. The online sportswear retailer Fanatics will manufacture and distribute licensed versions of the Nike uniforms and training wear to consumers.
Majestic had manufactured MLB batting practice jerseys since 1982 and had been the exclusive supplier of game uniforms since 2005. Before that, uniforms were manufactured by Majestic, Russell Athletic and Rawlings.
