Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict was suspended Monday for the rest of the season for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle that is the most severe punishment in NFL history for an on-field infraction.
Burfict will miss the final 12 games of the season and any playoff games for “repeated violations of unnecessary roughness rules.” He has been suspended three times in his career for hits violating the league’s player safety rules.
Burfict has the right under the collective bargaining agreement to appeal the punishment in the next three days. He had one of his previous suspensions reduced from five games to three games on an appeal in 2017.
It’s that history that led to the most severe punishment the NFL has handed out when it comes to player safety, topping the five games Tennessee’s Albert Haynesworth got in 2006 for kicking and stomping on Cowboys center Andre Gurode’s face, leading to 30 stitches.
Burfict had served two three-game suspensions already in his career and had been warned about severe punishment for future infractions.
“There were no mitigating circumstances on this play,” NFL Vice President of football operations Jon Runyan said in a letter to Burfict announcing the suspension. “Your contact was unnecessary, flagrant and should have been avoided. For your actions, you were penalized and disqualified from the game.
“Following each of your previous rule violations, you were warned by me and each of the jointly-appointed appeal officers that future violations would result in escalated accountability measures. However, you have continued to flagrantly abuse rules designated to protect yourself and your opponents from unnecessary risk.”
￼ Mason Rudolph threw for 229 yards and two touchdowns to pick up his first victory while filling in for Ben Roethlisberger as the Pittsburgh Steelers easily handled the Cincinnati Bengals 27-3 on Monday night.
Rudolph completed 24 of 28 passes, most of them quick hitters that allowed the Steelers to control the clock. He connected with James Conner on a delayed screen for a 21-yard touchdown in the second quarter, then broke the game open with a 43-yard heave to rookie Diontae Johnson midway through the third as the Steelers (1-3) won their ninth straight over the Bengals (0-4).
Jaylen Samuels ran for 26 yards and a touchdown, caught eight passes for 57 yards and was even credited with three completions — in reality “pop” passes to teammates in motion that traveled all of three feet — while working out of the Wildcat formation as Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner opened up his playbook to help the Steelers avoid just their second 0-4 start in 51 years.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
￼ LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A group of former Louisville men’s basketball players have reached a confidential settlement of a lawsuit with the NCAA that did not restore the Cardinals’ vacated 2013 national championship and 2012 Final Four but retains the players’ statistics and honors “without an asterisk.”
The players sued the governing body in July 2018 seeking restoration of the school’s NCAA title, wins, honors and awards vacated among sanctions for violations discovered during an escort scandal investigation. Cardinals captain Luke Hancock, the 2013 Final Four Most Outstanding Player, Gorgui Dieng and three other teammates alleged in the suit that the NCAA cast them in a false light and wrongfully vacated their achievements.
Attorney John Morgan said Monday night in a statement that “we are thrilled” to have reached the agreement affirming his clients’ eligibility from 2011-14 and validating their accomplishments. The statement added that settlement documents or further comment could not be provided because of confidentiality.
￼ Washington State will retire the No. 1 worn by Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson when he played for the Cougars.
The school said Monday that the ceremony will take place on Jan. 18 during halftime of a game against Oregon State.
Thompson played three seasons for Washington State before going on to star for the Warriors in the NBA.
He drained a school record 242 3-pointers from 2009 to 2011 and averaged 17.9 points per game.
Thompson was the 11th pick of the 2011 draft, becoming just the second Cougars player chosen in the first round
The only other Washington State basketball player to have his jersey retired is Steve Puidokas, who wore No. 55.
￼ North Carolina State has suspended forward DJ Funderburk for a violation of team policy.
The team announced the suspension Monday night in a statement. It didn’t specify the nature of the violation and said only that the suspension was for an indefinite period.
The redshirt junior averaged 8.8 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 55% off the bench last season.
