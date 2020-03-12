NFL teams are curtailing or completely stopping scouting operations as a safeguard against the spread of the new coronavirus.
The Washington Redskins, Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets are among those that have ordered their scouts and assistant coaches to return home in what typically is a busy time for evaluating college players. The NFL draft is scheduled for April 23-25 in Las Vegas.
Many teams have told employees to work remotely.
“Due to health and travel concerns surrounding COVID-19, we have informed all of our scouts and coaches that they must return to their home bases and travel will be suspended until further notice,” Redskins owner Daniel Snyder said in a statement Thursday. “The health and safety of our staff and players is our number one priority and we feel that these are the necessary precautions given the current circumstances.”
Soon after, the Vikings announced a similar decision.
“... We are also suspending travel for our coaches and scouts until further notice and reviewing restrictions on large public gatherings in the near future,” a team statement said. “These are uncertain times, and our priority is to protect the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and fans and do our part to minimize the spread of this virus.”
The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs have instructed all nonessential team personnel to work remotely for a minimum of 14 days beginning Monday. They also have suspended business travel and all nonessential travel for coaches and scouts.
The Carolina Panthers also told employees, with a few exceptions, to begin working from home. They also limited travel for coaches and scouts until further notice.
The Green Bay Packers will close its businesses to the public for two weeks beginning Friday. That applies to all Lambeau Field businesses — the Packers Pro Shop, Packers Hall of Fame and 1919 Kitchen & Tap — and team-run public activities in Titletown.
n A person familiar with the decision confirms to The Associated Press that the Buffalo Bills have agreed to re-sign offensive lineman Quinton Spain to a three-year contract.
The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the deal first reported by ESPN.com on Thursday.
Spain is a fifth-year player who was completing the one-year contract he signed with Buffalo in free agency a year ago.
He proved to be a valuable addition to the Bills’ revamped line, which featured four new starters last season. Spain was credited with not allowing a sack in 16 starts and after playing the second-most snaps on offense behind only left tackle Dion Dawkins.
n Del Shofner, the wide receiver who combined with Hall of Fame quarterback Y.A. Tittle to give the New York Giants one of the NFL’s most prolific passing threats in the early 1960s, has died. He was 85.
Shofner’s daughter, Laurie Shofner Corwin, confirmed the death Thursday in a telephone call to The Associated Press. A family statement said the five-time Pro Bowl receiver died in Los Angeles on Wednesday of natural causes with his family by his side.
Shofner was the Los Angeles Rams’ first round draft pick, 11th overall, in the 1957 draft. After spending his rookie season on defense, he was switched to wide receiver the following season and led the league with 1,097 yards receiving.
Shofner was traded to the Giants following the 1960 season. The following season, the lanky 6-foot-3 former Baylor star had 1,125 yards and became the first player in NFL history to have two seasons of 1,000 yards receiving. He would have 1,000 yards receiving in three consecutive seasons (61-63).
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
n CLEMSON, S.C. — As Clemson’s pro day unfolded, NFL head coaches like the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Mike Tomlin and the Detroit Lions’ Matt Patricia chatted with Clemson’s Dabo Swinney.
And it never took long, Swinney said, before the Tigers’ versatile linebacker Isaiah Simmons came up in those conversations.
Simmons, the All-American and Atlantic Coast Conference defensive player of the year, is considered a top-five lock when the NFL draft is held next month. He was the main attractions as representatives from all 32 NFL teams watched at the team’s indoor practice facility Thursday.
Simmons, the leader of the nation’s sixth best defense last year, showed off his versatility, strength and speed — and why he figures to go very early in next month’s draft.
“It’s like getting three first-round draft picks in one,” Swinney said.
PRO BASKETBALL
n MIAMI — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Thursday night that the league’s hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic will likely last at least a month, or roughly what would have been the remainder of an uninterrupted regular season.
“What we determined today is that this hiatus will be, most likely, at least 30 days,” Silver said on TNT’s “Inside The NBA” while making his first public comments since the league suspended play Wednesday night after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus, or COVID-19. A second Jazz player, Donovan Mitchell, said Thursday that he has also tested positive.
