WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Commissioner Rob Manfred’s stern warning covering the intentional beaning of Houston players in the wake of the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal hasn’t stopped an offshore sports book from publishing odds on a variety of bets related to possible plunkings.
The player who’s the favorite to get hit the most according to these odds? Third baseman Alex Bregman, whose news conference apology last week was not well received.
The possibility of Houston’s hitters being intentionally hit this season has become a topic of discussion after pitchers around the league have either said or implied they would throw at them.
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Ross Stripling, who was on the team that lost to the Astros in the 2017 World Series, said he would “lean toward yes” when asked if he would consider throwing at Houston batters this season. Cleveland right-hander Mike Clevinger, who has been outspoken against the Astros since the cheating scandal emerged, said he doesn’t think “it’s going to be a comfortable few at-bats for a lot of those boys, and it shouldn’t be.”
Manfred said there will be no tolerance for such behavior.
“I hope that I made it extremely clear to them that retaliation in-game by throwing at a batter intentionally will not be tolerated, whether it’s Houston or anybody else,” Manfred said Sunday. “It’s dangerous and it is not helpful to the current situation.”
But that hasn’t stopped speculation that the Astros will be targets of retaliation by upset players. The Astros were found by Manfred to have cheated during their run to the 2017 World Series and again in the 2018 season. The investigation found Houston used the video feed from a center field camera to see and decode the opposing catcher’s signs. Players banged on a trash can to signal to batters what was coming, believing it would improve the batter’s chances of getting a hit.
PRO BASKETBALL
n NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving won’t play in the Brooklyn Nets’ first game after the All-Star break because of more trouble with his right shoulder that sidelined him earlier this season.
Nets coach Kenny Atkinson told reporters Tuesday that Irving would see a specialist this week and that he would have more information on the guard’s availability afterward.
Irving missed 26 games during his first season in Brooklyn with an impingement. He got a cortisone shot in December instead of having arthroscopic surgery, though acknowledged that surgery might still be necessary.
Irving has been sidelined recently with a sprained right knee. He has played in just 20 of the Nets’ 53 games. Brooklyn returns from the All-Star break Thursday at Philadelphia.
n First-year coach John Beilein is expected to walk away from the Cavaliers by Wednesday, according to multiple reports.
The Cavs and Beilein were in negotiations Tuesday that would allow the two to part ways, The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Jason Lloyd and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported.
Beilein signed a contract in May for four years with a one-year team option that carried a salary worth $4 to $4.5 million annually, The Athletic reported. He’s prepared to leave and forfeit $12 million still guaranteed.
Beilein, 67, spent 41 years in the college ranks, the last 12 at Michigan, before jumping to the NBA this season to help direct the Cavs’ rebuild.
The Cavs (14-40) will hold their first practice following the All-Star break on Wednesday and play Friday at Washington.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
n LUBBOCK, Texas — Kim Mulkey gathered her Baylor players for a quick chat before Queen Egbo grabbed the coach around the waist and hoisted her in the air.
Call it a “Lady Bear” hug for the fastest coach to 600 wins in Division I history — men or women.
Mulkey reached the milestone four games faster than Adolph Rupp with the Kentucky men 61 years ago, as Juicy Landrum scored 19 points to lift the No. 2 Lady Bears to a 77-62 victory over Texas Tech on Tuesday night.
The 57-year-old Mulkey secured No. 600 in her 700th game and 20th season — the nice round numbers of a 600-100 record and an average of 30 wins per season. And with the Lady Bears as defending national champions, their third title under her.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
n EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State is reportedly investigating allegations of NCAA violations made by a former football staffer in a lawsuit.
Curtis Blackwell, a former Michigan State football employee, filed a lawsuit claiming his employment agreement was violated when he was disciplined while the school addressed sexual assault allegations against players in 2017. A recent filing in that case from Blackwell’s lawyer suggested that deposition testimony by then-coach Mark Dantonio may have revealed NCAA violations.
Dantonio announced his retirement earlier this month. Athletic director Bill Beekman said then that it was his understanding that the allegations were “patently false” — but an athletic department spokesman told The Detroit News on Tuesday that the school is looking into them.
“We are aware of the allegations made by Curtis Blackwell as part of his litigation,” spokesman Matt Larson told the newspaper. “As with any allegation concerning NCAA compliance, MSU is investigating and working with the NCAA and Big Ten. We have fully complied with our self-reporting obligations to the NCAA throughout this case.”
