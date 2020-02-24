STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu became the first player in NCAA history to reach 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds and notched her record 26th career triple-double hours after speaking at Kobe Bryant’s memorial service, leading No. 3 Oregon past fourth-ranked Stanford 74-66 on Monday night.
Ionescu hit the milestone on a defensive rebound with 1:47 remaining in the third quarter and finished with 21 points, 12 assists and 12 rebounds in her first triple-double against a top-10 opponent and eighth overall this season to help Oregon (26-2, 15-1 Pac-12) clinch at least a share of its third straight Pac-12 regular-season title.
Ionescu also had a triple-double Friday night at California while playing near her East Bay hometown of Walnut Creek, then delivered her eighth career road triple-double for the Ducks on an emotional day just hours after attending the service for Bryant and daughter, Gianna, in Southern California.
Ionescu got to 1,000 assists in a win at UCLA on Feb. 14. She had her NCAA-record 25th career triple-double at California on Friday night — also most in the men’s or women’s game. She came into Monday’s game needing nine rebounds for the 1,000 mark.
She now has 2,467 points, 1,041 assists and 1,003 rebounds, helping Oregon secure Monday at least 15 conference wins for a third consecutive season. Ionescu shot 9 for 19, missing her three 3-point attempts.
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry sat on the baseline supporting Ionescu and women’s basketball for the second straight game she played in Northern California after he was in Berkeley with his two daughters Friday night. He watched Oregon run its winning streak to 14 in a row and nine straight on the road.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
n SYDNEY — Backers of a bid to bring the 2023 Women’s World Cup to Australia and New Zealand are confident they’ve showcased the benefits of co-hosting the event across two confederations.
New Zealand Football and Football Federation Australia are proposing the first ever co-confederation World Cup, the first FIFA World Cup in the Pacific region and the first Women’s World Cup in the Southern Hemisphere.
A FIFA inspection team has completed a six-day tour, reviewing plans for a tournament involving 13 stadiums and up to 100 practice venues across the two countries.
Football Federation Australia chairman Chris Nikou says it would be “a game-changer for the women’s game throughout the Asia-Pacific region.”
New Zealand Football president Johanna Wood said there was constructive dialogue been the FIFA team and local organizers.
“We believe that we have the right mix of innovation, vision and hosting experience to deliver a remarkable FIFA Women’s World Cup and be a partner FIFA can trust every step of the way,” Wood said in a statement released Tuesday. “We will place the interests of the greatest female footballers in the world at the center of everything we do and I believe that came across strongly during the inspection visit.”
Australia and New Zealand were in the Oceania confederation until the Australians joined the Asian Football Confederation after qualifying for the 2006 World Cup.
BASEBALL
n BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says Major League Baseball officials agreed to work to keep Binghamton’s Double-A baseball team, which is among the 42 minor league franchises targeted to lose their big league affiliation after the 2020 season.
The Idaho Falls Chukars are also on the list of 42 teams set to be eliminated after the upcoming season as part of an MLB proposal to restructure the minor leagues.
The New York Democrat met with MLB deputy commissioner Dan Halem, Mets chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon and Eastern League president Joe McEachern to discuss the future of the Rumble Ponies, a New York affiliate.
“We came to an agreement that we want to see the Rumble Ponies stay in Binghamton as an affiliated club,” Schumer said. “We all agreed that it would take some doing. Every one of us agreed that each of us is not going to get everything we want, but that everyone would come together so that we would keep them here.”
PRO FOOTBALL
n INDIANAPOLIS — Stephen Jones continues to play the waiting game — just like every other NFL team executive.
Until they get answers, nobody is ready to move.
While the Dallas executive vice president made it clear Monday he wants a long-term commitment with quarterback Dak Prescott, intends to re-sign receiver Amari Cooper and hopes to bring back cornerback Byron Jones all before they become free agents, the uncertainty over next season’s league rules has essentially put everything on hold.
“We’re going to have some challenges. And certainly with Dak and Amari and that’s going to shrink (cap space) in a hurry,” Jones said. “It’s going to be something that we’re going to have see if there’s a CBA or if there’s not a CBA. If there’s not a CBA, things will get a lot tougher because of the rules.”
Last week, NFL owners approved the proposed new deal but the NFLPA’s executive committee voted 6-5 not to recommend it.
The rank and file players are expected to vote on the deal, possibly as soon as Wednesday, after league and union representatives meet Tuesday.
