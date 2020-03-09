Oregon’s Payton Pritchard has been named Pac-12 player of the year by the conference’s coaches.
UCLA coach Mick Cronin was voted coach of the year and Arizona freshman forward Zeke Nnaji freshman of the year in honors announced Monday.
Colorado’s Tyler Bey was named defensive player of the year, UCLA’s Chris Smith most improved player and Arizona State’s Alonzo Verge Jr. the sixth man of the year.
Pritchard became the fourth player in Pac-12 history to lead the conference in scoring and assists. He averaged 20.5 points and 5.5 assists while leading the 13th-ranked Ducks to their third regular-season Pac-12 title in five years.
Cronin led the Bruins to within a game of winning the regular-season title after a sluggish start to the season.
BASEBALL
n WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Houston ace Justin Verlander has a mild strain of a back muscle and said it would “probably take a miracle” for him to pitch on opening day at home against the Los Angeles Angels on March 26.
In an effort to remain positive, Verlander quickly added, “but I don’t want to leave miracles off the table.”
The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner was hurt on his second-to-last pitch in Sunday’s exhibition game against the New York Mets. He had an MRI on Monday and was diagnosed with a strained latissimus dorsi muscle. There is not a timetable for his return.
“Talking with doctors and looking at the scans, it’s definitely not worst-case scenario,” the Astros right-hander said. “Best-case scenario would be nothing. It’s just probably somewhere in the middle of that.”
n All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor has suspended talks with the Cleveland Indians about a new contract so he can focus on the upcoming season.
Lindor told The Athletic on Monday that the sides have had “good conversations” but couldn’t come up with an agreement.
“So we put that aside and let’s focus on winning,” said Lindor, who will make $17.5 million this season and is under the team’s contractual control through the 2021 season.
The Indians have been up front about their eagerness to sign the 26-year-old Lindor to a long-term deal. He has developed into one of baseball’s brightest young stars and best all-around players. The small-market team, however, may never be able to reach a dollar figure that will satisfy Lindor.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
n LAS VEGAS — Haylee Andrews scored on a floater in the lane with 3.6 seconds and fourth-seeded Portland, which trailed by 20 points in the first quarter, upset top-seeded and 11th-ranked Gonzaga 70-69 on Monday in the semifinals of the West Coast Conference tournament.
Gonzaga, which trailed by six when WCC player of the year Jill Townsend fouled out with 5:13 to play, took the lead on a layup by Jenn Wirth with 8.6 seconds to go.
After a timeout, Andrews took the ball near the top of the key, drove left and stepped through the defense toward the basket, putting up a short right hander. Jessie Loera’s rushed 3 from just beyond the top of the key wasn’t close as time expired.
Freshman Alex Fowler scored 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Portland (20-11), which was picked last in the WCC preseason poll. Kate Andersen added 18 points and Andrews had 16 on her 20th birthday. The Pilots, last to the championship game in 1997, will face second-seeded San Diego on Tuesday.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.