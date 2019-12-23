MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Aaron Jones rushed for 154 yards and two second-half touchdowns, Za’Darius Smith had five tackles for loss to lead a stifling performance by Green Bay’s defense, and the Packers became NFC North champions by beating the Minnesota Vikings 23-10 on Monday night.
The Packers (12-3) made Matt LaFleur the 10th rookie coach in NFL history to reach 12 victories, winning for the first time in four tries at Minnesota’s deafening U.S. Bank Stadium with a dominant finish after trailing 10-9 at halftime. Green Bay stayed in position for a first-round bye in the playoffs. The top seed and home-field advantage until the Super Bowl is still in sight.
The Packers stormed back from three first-half turnovers, including a rare interception by Aaron Rodgers, to silence the crowd and seal the Vikings (10-5) into the sixth playoff seed. The green-and-gold-clad fans in attendance squeezed some “Go, Pack, Go!” chants in during the ample down time as the Packers took control in the second half.
Kirk Cousins was sacked five times, with a whopping 3 1/2 by Smith, and he threw an interception in the third quarter that set up the first score by Jones. Cousins fell to 0-9 in his career in Monday night games.
The Vikings had only seven first downs and never netted a drive longer than 31 yards in this concerning regression. They wasted a fine performance by their defense, which has produced 10 turnovers in the last two games.
Minnesota’s frustration over a stalled offense that averaged nearly 30 points over the previous 10 games only increased in the second half. Stefon Diggs caught a 28-yard pass on third-and-18 in the third quarter, but Cousins was intercepted later on the drive when Diggs was tangled up with Jaire Alexander and Kevin King made a leaping grab before a 39-yard return.
n Three active quarterbacks — Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers — and 18 Pro Football Hall of Famers are among 22 finalists at quarterback for the NFL’s All-Time Team.
The one QB not fitting those categories is Peyton Manning, who is not yet eligible for the hall.
In the conclusion of the league’s compilation of its All-Time Team in celebration of the NFL’s 100th season, the quarterbacks were revealed Monday night. The 10 who will be chosen to the team by a 26-member blue-ribbon panel will be revealed Friday night.
In all, these 22 finalists account for 33 Super Bowl championships, plus 19 Super Bowl MVP honors. Collectively, this group has thrown for 904,181 yards and 6,317 touchdowns.
They include such consistent pre-Super Bowl championship quarterbacks as Otto Graham, Sammy Baugh and Sid Luckman.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
n TAMPA, Fla. — Central Florida is best known for a high-powered offense, but the Knights are capable of big plays on defense, too.
Richie Grant and Tre’mon Morris-Brash had first-quarter defensive touchdowns, Dillon Gabriel led three third-quarter scoring drives and UCF beat Marshall 48-25 in the Gasparilla Bowl on Monday.
“We finished the season the right way,” UCF coach Josh Heupel said. “The turnovers were critical. I thought defensively we started about as fast as you can.”
Grant had a 39-yard interception return on Marshall’s third play from scrimmage 56 seconds into the game, and Morris-Brash recovered a fumble and ran it 55 yards for a score that helped UCF go up 21-0 with 7 minutes left in the first quarter.
BASEBALL
n HOUSTON — The Houston Astros have signed catcher Martín Maldonado to a two-year, $7 million contract.
General manager Jeff Luhnow announced the deal on Monday. It will keep Maldonado in Houston through the 2021 season.
The 33-year-old Maldonado spent the second half of the last two seasons with the Astros after being traded in July in both 2018 and 2019. In 68 games with Maldonado behind the plate, Houston pitchers have compiled a 3.27 ERA.
Maldonado, who won a Gold Glove Award in 2017, hit .219 with 10 homers in the regular season with the Astros. He’s made 12 playoff starts for Houston, which is tied for third most at catcher in franchise history behind Brad Ausmus (30) and Brian McCann (19).
n The San Diego Padres have added a reliever who excelled in Japan, signing right-hander Pierce Johnson to a two-year contract.
Johnson’s deal includes a club option for 2022. The move was announced Monday by general manager A.J. Preller.
The 28-year-old Johnson spent last season as a setup man for the Hanshin Tigers of Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan, where he went 2-3 with a 1.38 ERA and 40 holds in 58 appearances. He racked up 91 strikeouts against 13 walks and allowed only two home runs in 58 2/3 innings.
n Catcher Francisco Cervelli has agreed to terms on a $2 million, one-year contract with the Miami Marlins, where he’ll be reunited with his former New York Yankees teammate, Derek Jeter.
The deal won’t be final until Cervelli completes a physical. He and Jeter played together in 2008-14. Jeter is now the Marlins’ CEO.
Cervelli, who played in 48 games this year for the Pirates and Braves, is expected to back up Jorge Alfaro. He’s a career .269 hitter in 12 seasons.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.