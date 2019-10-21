EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Tom Brady set the tone with a long slice-and-dice touchdown drive, New England’s blitz-happy defense forced Sam Darnold into five turnovers and the Patriots remained undefeated by cruising to a 33-0 victory over the New York Jets on Monday night.
Brady threw a TD pass to Phillip Dorsett and Sony Michel ran for three scores to help the Patriots improve to 7-0 for the third time in franchise history, and first since 2015.
They also swept the two-game season series against their AFC East rivals for the fourth straight year, outscoring the Jets (1-5) 63-14 in the two meetings this year.
And, the top-ranked Patriots defense was a big reason in this one.
Darnold was the AFC offensive player of the week after leading New York to a 24-22 win over Dallas last Sunday in his return from missing three games with mononucleosis.
He was miserable against New England, finishing 11 of 32 for 86 yards and a 3.6 quarterback rating.
PRO BASKETBALL
￼ NEW ORLEANS — Zion Williamson will miss the start of the season after the No. 1 overall draft pick by the New Orleans Pelicans had right knee surgery, sidelining the hyped rookie for nearly two months.
Williamson had his torn right lateral meniscus repaired on Monday. The club says his recovery will last six to eight weeks.
The 6-foot-6, 285-pound former Duke star averaged 23.2 points in four preseason games. He missed New Orleans’ final exhibition game in New York last Friday night.
The 19-year-old Williamson turned pro after one season in college, during which he averaged 22.6 points and was voted to the Atlantic Coast Conference’s All-Defensive Team. He also averaged 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.8 blocked shots.
He was projected to start immediately at forward for New Orleans, alongside guards Lonzo Ball and Jrue Holiday, forward Brandon Ingram and center Derrick Favors.
TENNIS
￼ Kei Nishikori, the 2014 U.S. Open runner-up, will have season-ending surgery on his right elbow and is aiming to be ready to go for the start of 2020.
Nishikori’s manager, Olivier van Lindonk, wrote in an email Monday that the right-hander from Japan will have a “small procedure removing two small bone spurs” in the elbow.
The procedure is scheduled for Tuesday. That means Nishikori will miss the Paris Masters indoor hard-court tournament next week and the Davis Cup Finals that begin in Madrid on Nov. 18.
Van Lindonk said the goal is for Nishikori to be able to begin his offseason training for 2020 at the start of December. The next Grand Slam tournament, the Australian Open, starts Jan. 20.
Nishikori has not competed since a third-round loss at the U.S. Open in September.
￼ Playing in his 1,500th tour-level match, Roger Federer needed just 53 minutes to cruise past German qualifier Peter Gojowczyk 6-2, 6-1 Monday at his hometown Swiss Indoors event.
The nine-time Basel champion hit 12 aces in the first-round match to extend his winning streak at St. Jakobhalle to 21 straight matches, and improve his ATP career record to 1,232 wins and 268 losses.
The 38-year-old Swiss is top-seeded this week as he looks to add to his 102 career tour titles.
Federer won the last four times he played the Swiss Indoors — missing the 2016 edition through injury — since a 2013 final loss against Juan Martin del Potro.
He next plays 33rd-ranked Dusan Lajovic or 49th-ranked Radu Albot.
￼ Andy Murray has been chosen to play for Britain in the Davis Cup finals, organizers said Monday.
The three-time Grand Slam champion, who won a title on Sunday for the first time since hip surgery in January, has not played in the team tournament since 2016.
Britain will play the Netherlands and Kazakhstan in the group stage of the revamped tournament next month in Madrid.
Also, Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev could meet in a repeat of the U.S. Open final after being chosen to represent Spain and Russia, respectively. The 2018 champion Croatia is also in that group.
Top-ranked Novak Djokovic has been named to Serbia’s team, which faces France and Japan.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
￼ LOS ANGELES — Southern California running back Markese Stepp needs surgery and could miss up to five weeks due to an ankle injury suffered against Arizona last weekend.
Trojans coach Clay Helton said Monday that Stepp will need surgery to repair a torn ligament and is out at least three weeks.
Stepp, a redshirt freshman from Indianapolis, has rushed for 307 yards and three touchdowns in six games this season.
The 6-foot, 235 pound Stepp had provided a physical presence to complement the spread passing component of the Air Raid offense over the past three games before he was hurt in the third quarter of USC’s 41-14 win over the Wildcats on Saturday.
Stepp’s injury is the latest blow to USC’s depth at running back. Redshirt junior Vavae Malepeai, who leads the team with 406 yards rushing and four touchdowns, remains out after undergoing knee surgery last week. Junior Stephen Carr did not practice Monday after sustaining a hamstring strain against the Wildcats.
