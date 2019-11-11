DAVENPORT, Fla. (AP) — Christian Pulisic will miss the United States’ CONCACAF Nations League games against Canada and Cuba after leaving Chelsea’s match against Crystal Palace with a hip injury.
The 21-year-old attacker from Hershey, Pennsylvania, appeared to get hurt when he scored his fifth goal in three Premier League matches, colliding with goalkeeper Vicente Guaita during a header in the 79th minute Saturday. Pulisic became just the fourth American to score in three straight EPL games, after Roy Wegerle, Joe Max-Moore and Clint Dempsey.
“This was a collaborative decision with the club, looking after the best interests of the player,” U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said at training Monday. “It was a risk that we just weren’t willing to take at this time.”
Toronto midfielder Michael Bradley was to have been on the roster but was dropped after he hurt his right ankle during Sunday’s Major League Soccer title game.
“You see him laying everything on the line to win the game, and things like that happen,” Berhalter said. “It’s unfortunate.”
Seattle midfielder Christian Roldan and forward Jordan Morris were added to the 23-man roster after the Sounders’ 3-1 win over Toronto.
Minnesota defender Chase Gasper was dropped along with Salt Lake forward Corey Baird.
The U.S. plays Canada in Orlando on Friday and meets Cuba four days later at George Town, Cayman Islands. To advance to the Nations League semifinals, the Americans (1-1) must win both games and make up a goal difference of four against Canada (3-0).
Outside back Sergiño Dest could make his senior national team competitive debut after deciding to stay with the U.S. program rather than switch to the Netherlands.
TENNIS
n LONDON — After being thoroughly outplayed by defending champion Alexander Zverev at the ATP Finals, Rafael Nadal refused to make any excuses.
The top-ranked Spaniard wouldn’t blame the abdominal problem that forced him to pull out of the Paris Masters semifinals just nine days earlier, or a hand injury that kept him sidelined before that. And he bristled at the notion that his recent marriage could be a factor in a sub-par performance.
Something was clearly off for Nadal, though, who lost 6-2, 6-4 to a player he had a perfect 5-0 record against before Monday’s match at the O2 Arena.
Nadal dropped his serve three straight times, didn’t force a single break point, and his normally powerful forehand was responsible for more than four times as many unforced errors (13) as winners (3).
BASEBALL
n SAN FRANCISCO — After playing a role in the Chicago Cubs’ transformation from rebuilding club to World Series champion, Scott Harris aims to guide the San Francisco Giants along a similar path.
Harris was introduced Monday as the Giants’ new general manager, the first of what should be two significant hires for the franchise in the coming days.
President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi said he expects to announce a new manager sometime this week to succeed Bruce Bochy, who stepped down after the season. The Giants have narrowed their list of candidates to former Phillies manager Gape Kapler, Astros bench coach Joe Espada and Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro.
Zaidi and Harris will work in tandem atop San Francisco’s front office, though Zaidi remains the primary decision-maker.
Harris, 32, had served as the Cubs’ assistant general manager since 2018 after five seasons spent as the team’s director of baseball operations. He contributed to a turnaround that saw the Cubs go from a 101-loss team in 2012 to winning the World Series in 2016.
n Right-handed reliever Darren O’Day is guaranteed $2.75 million as part of the one-year contract he reached to return to the Atlanta Braves.
O’Day’s deal, announced Friday, includes a $2.25 million salary for 2020. The NL East champions have a $3.5 million option for 2021 with a $500,000 buyout.
The 37-year-old O’Day appeared in just eight games for the Braves last season due to a right forearm strain. He allowed one earned run in 5 1/3 innings in the regular season, then pitched two scoreless innings in the playoffs.
The sidearmer has pitched in 12 big league seasons and was an All-Star with Baltimore in 2015. He also missed much of the 2018 season because of injuries.
PRO FOOTBALL
n NEW YORK — Chris Herndon’s tough second season with the New York Jets took another frustrating turn.
The tight end will be sidelined indefinitely with a broken rib suffered Sunday in the Jets’ 34-27 win over the Giants. The injury came in Herndon’s season debut, during which he caught one pass for 7 yards.
“It’s one of those first or second (upper) ribs,” coach Adam Gase said Monday. “That’s in a place where it could be an extended period of time. If something happened, it could hurt him worse than what he already is.”
It’s the latest blow in what has been a lost season for Herndon. He was suspended the first four games for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy and then was sidelined four more with a hamstring injury.
