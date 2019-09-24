LOS ANGELES (AP) — Quarterback Kedon Slovis is in concussion protocol for No. 21 Southern California, increasing the likelihood of Matt Fink making his first career start at No. 17 Washington this weekend.
Coach Clay Helton confirmed Tuesday night that Slovis isn’t currently cleared to practice or play.
Slovis was injured on the second play of the Trojans’ victory over then-No. 10 Utah last Friday. Fink stepped in and passed for 351 yards with ample help from his outstanding receivers in USC’s 30-23 win.
Fink would be the third starting quarterback in five games for the Trojans (3-1, 2-0 Pac-12). J.T. Daniels was lost to a season-ending knee injury right before halftime in USC’s season opener last month, and 18-year-old freshman Slovis stepped in.
PRO BASKETBALL
￼ NEW YORK — The Brooklyn Nets expect to wait a year before Kevin Durant plays for them.
General manager Sean Marks said Tuesday the Nets are planning this season without the injured All-Star. He added Durant will have a say in determining when he’s ready.
“With Kevin, I think what we’re going to say is the expectations are that he’ll be out for the year,” Marks said.
Durant is recovering from surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon. He was injured while playing for Golden State in the NBA Finals, then left the Warriors to sign with the Nets in July.
At the time, the Nets left open the possibility that Durant could play this season. That’s still possible, but Marks isn’t banking on it.
￼ Washington Wizards forward Troy Brown Jr. has injured his left calf and is expected to miss about a month, the latest in a series of injuries the team is dealing with as the NBA season approaches.
The Wizards said Tuesday that Brown strained his calf a day earlier during what the team called a routine workout.
Washington opens the regular season a month from Monday.
Brown averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 52 games as a rookie last season after getting drafted in the first round out of Oregon.
Wizards point guard John Wall is expected to miss most, if not all, of next season because of a ruptured Achilles tendon. Another guard, Isaiah Thomas, had surgery on his left thumb last week and could miss two months.
￼ The NBA fined the Milwaukee Bucks $50,000 on Tuesday over a comment general manager Jon Horst made about the team’s plans to offer league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo a “supermax” extension.
The league says Horst violated league rules “governing the timing of discussions regarding future player contracts and permissible commitments to players.” The Bucks cannot publicly commit to offering anyone a supermax until the summer following that player’s seventh season.
Antetokounmpo is entering his seventh season. He would be eligible to sign a record five-year extension worth nearly $250 million in July 2020, with that new deal beginning in the 2021-22 season.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
￼ AMES, Iowa — Iowa State guard Rasir Bolton will be eligible for the upcoming season, a move that should vastly improve the Cyclones’ chances of competing for an NCAA Tournament berth in 2019-20.
The Cyclones announced Tuesday that Bolton, who averaged 11.6 points per game last season as a freshman at Penn State, was granted an NCAA waiver for immediate eligibility. Iowa State said the NCAA considered unspecified circumstances surrounding his transfer from the Nittany Lions.
Bolton played 32 games for Penn State in 2018-19, shooting 36.1% on 3s and 87.6% from the line.
“We certainly appreciate Penn State for their assistance during the process and are grateful that the NCAA considered all the facts in coming to this decision,” Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said.
The addition of Bolton should bolster a backcourt that was decimated by graduations and early departures.
TENNIS
￼ ZHUHAI, China — Andy Murray won his first tour-level match since January on Tuesday, beating American opponent Tennys Sandgren 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-1 in the Zhuhai Championships.
Murray, the former top-ranked player who had hip surgery in January, served 13 aces, won 80 percent of his service points and was not broken.
Murray lost to Sandgren at the Winston-Salem Open in North Carolina in August in his second tour-level singles match since returning from the operation.
Murray will next face seventh-seeded Alex de Minaur, who beat fellow Australian 6-1, 6-3 to advance to the round of 16.
Minaur won eight of the first nine games and converted six of seven break points.
In another ATP event in China, Dusan Lajovic beat Juan Ignacio Londero 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 in the Chengdu Open.
HOCKEY
￼ TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have released veteran goalie Michal Neuvirth, meaning Michael Hutchinson has likely won the backup job.
Neuvirth was vying for the No. 2 spot behind Frederik Andersen. But he played just two periods during training camp because of an unspecified injury.
Hutchinson made 38 saves in a 3-0 shutout of the Montreal Canadiens on Monday behind a largely AHL lineup. Neuvirth was supposed to be in Montreal, but coach Mike Babcock said he “wasn’t feeling up to it.”
The 31-year-old Neuvirth has played in the NHL with Washington, Buffalo, the New York Islanders and Philadelphia. He has a career record of 105-93-26, with a .910 save percentage and 2.71 goals-against average in 257 games.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.