LAS VEGAS (AP) — A nearly $2 billion Las Vegas football stadium will be completed on budget and on time for the NFL’s relocated Raiders, project and team officials insisted Thursday, including behind-schedule installation of the translucent roof of the shiny 65,000-seat venue.
All 54,000 ticket reservations have sold out, and Raiders President Marc Badain told the Las Vegas Stadium Authority Board that information buyers have shared shows 60% are from Nevada. Most of the other 40% are from California. Costs for the reservations, dubbed personal seat licenses, ranged from $500 to $75,000.
“The support has been overwhelming,” Badain said of sales that topped estimates by $228 million.
The extra money is being used to help fund high-speed internet connectivity and more than 2,000 dynamic video screens and signs at the facility now named Allegiant Stadium.
Don Webb, of Las Vegas Stadium Co. LLC, bristled at what he termed “unfortunate” recent headlines about a delay hoisting the roof into place. He said the failure of several bolts on a truss structure caused no injuries or damage but prompted a new inspection; replacement of the broken parts; and reinstallation as a precaution of 1,700 other bolts in more than 100 similar connections.
“Because Allegiant Stadium is an enormous high-profile project with unprecedented public scrutiny, any construction hiccup becomes exaggerated throughout social media and the press,” Webb said. “During the ordinary course of building anything, not everything always falls into place as smoothly as planned.”
n Two people familiar with the assignment tell The Associated Press that Bill Vinovich was chosen to work this year’s Super Bowl because he had the highest rating among referees.
The selection of Vinovich has met with some disfavor from players and fans, noting that he was the referee in last year’s NFC championship game marred by an egregious missed penalty call on the Rams that helped them get to the Super Bowl.
The two people spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because the league does not make public its ratings for game officials.
Vinovich will be working his second Super Bowl and 14th career playoff game. That includes three conference championships.
The missed pass interference/illegal contact call on the Rams’ Nickell Robey-Coleman against Tommylee Smith would not normally have been made by the referee. The play occurred near the sideline and downfield, nowhere near the referee’s main area of coverage.
BASEBALL
n ATLANTA — Adeiny Hechavarría agreed to a $1 million, one-year contract to remain with the Braves, a move Thursday that boosted Atlanta’s infield depth.
The 30-year-old signed with the Braves on Aug. 16, two days after he was released by the New York Mets. Hechavarria, known for defense, hit .328 with four home runs in 24 games with Atlanta.
Hechavarria batted only .204 with five homers in 60 games with the Mets. He has a .253 career average in eight seasons with Toronto, Miami, Tampa Bay, Pittsburgh, the Yankees, Mets and Braves.
Hechavarria’s primary position is shortstop but he also has played second base and third base. His potential to serve as a utility infielder could be especially important if Johan Camargo opens the season as the starter at third base.
GOLF
n LA QUINTA, Calif. — Phil Mickelson drove so far left on the par-4 ninth that he was in the rough behind a tree all the way across the adjacent first fairway.
While Lefty struggled off the tee Thursday at The American Express in his first round of the year, the drive through two fairways actually wasn’t a big miss because he was trying to hit into the first fairway to get a better angle to the back right pin.
“Takes the water out of play and I just have a much better angle,” said Mickelson, the 49-year-old Hall of Famer competing for the first time since early November. “I actually pushed it a little bit across and got a little bit unlucky to be behind the tree, but I ended up just chipping a little wedge underneath it and getting it on.”
He made a tap-in par there and shot a 2-under 70 at La Quinta Country Club to fall six strokes behind leaders Zac Blair and Grayson Murray.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
n Baylor hired LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda as its new head coach Thursday, three days after the Tigers completed their undefeated national championship.
Aranda, a head coach for the first time, takes over a Big 12 program in much better shape than it was when Matt Rhule got there more than three years ago.
“I’m excited to get started as a Baylor Bear. From the outside looking in, I was so impressed watching Baylor play,” Aranda said in a statement that was included in Baylor’s announcement of his hire.
“Seeing the unity of the team and the togetherness of their play really illustrated a strong culture,” he said. “I’m ready to touch down in Waco and get to work.”
Rhule became head coach of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers on Jan. 7, six days after the Bears finished an 11-3 season with a loss to Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. Baylor was ranked 13th in the final AP Top 25 poll.
