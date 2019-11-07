OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Josh Jacobs scored on an 18-yard run with 1:02 remaining and the Oakland Raiders had a late winning touchdown drive for the second time in five weeks, beating the Los Angeles Chargers 26-24 on Thursday night.
Derek Carr led the Raiders (5-4) down the field methodically 75 yards after Philip Rivers threw a 6-yard pass to Austin Ekeler that gave the Chargers (4-6) a 24-20 lead with 4:02 remaining.
Carr completed three passes to Jalen Richard and two to Hunter Renfrow before Jacobs finished the drive with his seventh touchdown of his rookie season.
The victory didn’t come easy as Daniel Carlson missed the extra point, putting more pressure on the tired Raiders defense to stop Rivers. Trayvon Mullen was called for holding on a fourth-down pass to extend the drive, but Karl Joseph then intercepted a fourth-down pass from Rivers to seal it.
Joseph also had the game-sealing pass breakup Sunday against Detroit after Carr threw a TD pass to Renfrow in a 31-24 victory.
Rivers threw interceptions on his first two drives, falling into a 10-0 hole when Erik Harris took the second back 56 yards for a TD. But Rivers responded by throwing two TD passes, including the go-ahead score to Ekeler in his final start at the Coliseum.
The Raiders blew a chance to open up the game in the third quarter, settling for a field goal after driving to the 4 on the opening drive and then missing a 53-yard field goal in the next drive after DeAndre Washington got stuffed for no gain on third-and-1.
The Chargers settled for a field goal after getting inside the 10 later in the quarter.
Melvin Gordon had 22 carries for 108 yards and a TD that put the Chargers up 14-10 in the second quarter.
The Raiders responded with their first sustained drive of the game and took a 17-14 lead at the half on Carr’s 9-yard pass to rookie fullback Alec Ingold with 20 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
TENNIS
n PERTH, Australia — World No. 1 Ash Barty will play Caroline Garcia of France in the Fed Cup final while Ajla Tomljanovic will make her debut for Australia playing the opening singles match Saturday against Kristina Mladenovic.
Barty will play Mladenovic in the first reverse singles on Sunday, followed by Tomljanovic taking on Garcia, although late changes can be made by the team captains. The final is being played on hard outdoor courts at Perth Arena.
The reverse singles will be followed by a potential deciding doubles match. Barty and Samantha Stosur will play doubles for Australia against Mladenovic and Garcia.
Both Barty, who won last weekend’s WTA Finals in China, and Stosur and Mladenovic/Garcia won three-set live fifth doubles matches in April’s semifinals to send their countries to the final. Australia beat Belarus in the semifinals and France defeated Romania.
n Top-seeded Alex de Minaur, second-seeded Frances Tiafoe and Miomir Kecmanovic all advanced to the semifinals of the Next Gen Finals with straight-set wins Thursday.
De Minaur, who finished runner-up last year in the season-ending tournament for the top under-21 players, beat Casper Ruud 4-1, 4-0, 4-2 in just 61 minutes to finish 3-0 in Group A.
De Minaur’s semifinal opponent will be Tiafoe, who defeated Mikael Ymer 4-2, 4-2, 4-2.
Kecmanovic beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 4-1, 4-1, 4-3 (6) and will face Italian teenager Jannik Sinner for a spot in the final.
GOLF
n PHOENIX — Jeff Maggert used a hot new putter to take the first-round lead in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, and Bernhard Langer, Jerry Kelly, Retief Goosen and Colin Montgomerie made moves to catch Scott McCarron in the PGA Tour Champions’ season standings.
Maggert shot an 8-under 63 on Thursday in perfect conditions at Phoenix Country Club to take a one-stroke lead over Langer, with Miguel Angel Jimenez, Paul Goydos and Steve Flesch another shot back, and Kelly and Goosen at 66 with Lee Janzen and Scott Parel.
n Tom Lewis and Matthias Schwab shared a one-shot lead after the first round of the Turkish Airlines Open on Thursday.
Lewis and Schwab both carded 7-under 65 to lead by one shot David Lipsky, Thomas Pieters and Alex Noren.
Schwab was a fast starter with an eagle and three birdies on the front nine, while Lewis finished his round strongly with six birdies on the last seven holes.
BASEBALL
n TORONTO — Blue Jays second baseman Devon Travis refused an outright assignment to Triple-A Buffalo and elected to become a free agent.
The 28-year-old spent the entire 2019 season on the injured list following surgery on his left knee.
“I look forward to what is in store for me, but I will always miss putting on that Blue Jays uniform and representing such a beautiful country,” Travis wrote in a statement Thursday.
He had a .274 average with 35 home runs and 153 RBIs in four seasons with Toronto.
