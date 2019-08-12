ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Oakland Raiders receiver Antonio Brown lost his grievance with the NFL on Monday over his use of an old helmet that is no longer certified as safe to use for practice or play.
The arbitrator issued the ruling after holding a hearing last Friday with Brown, representatives from the league and the players' union.
"While I disagree with the arbitrator's decision, I'm working on getting back to full health and looking forward to rejoining my teammates on the field," Brown said in a statement on Twitter . "I'm excited about this season appreciate all the concerns about my feet."
Brown has not participated in a full practice for the Raiders after starting training camp on the non-football injury list with injuries to his feet that reportedly came from frostbite suffered while getting cryotherapy treatment in France. Brown was cleared to practice on July 28 and participated in part of two sessions but wasn't around the team last week when he had the grievance hearing with the NFL over his helmet.
BASEBALL
• SAN FRANCISCO — A rental vehicle being used by ESPN baseball analyst Alex Rodriguez was broken into Sunday night, and Rodriguez said several items of a personal and sentimental nature were stolen.
The break-in happened while Rodriguez and other members of ESPN's "Sunday Night Baseball" crew were having dinner at a restaurant near Oracle Park after a game Rodriguez called between the Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants.
Rodriguez said in a statement Monday he was encouraged that police had security-camera video of the crime.
• Major League Baseball will open its 2020 season March 26, its earliest start other than international games. The schedule also features a late April series in Puerto Rico between the New York Mets and Miami Marlins.
Globe Life Field, the new home of the Texas Rangers, opens March 31. This is the first new ballpark since the Atlanta Braves' SunTrust Park opened in 2017. Globe Life will be the seventh big league stadium with a retractable roof after those in Toronto, Phoenix, Seattle, Houston, Milwaukee and Miami. Tampa Bay has a fixed roof.
