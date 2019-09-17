JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Ramsey arrived for the season in the back of an armored truck, sending a clear message to the Jacksonville Jaguars about his worth.
It would be fitting if he departed in a dump truck, assuming the Jaguars (0-2) unload their disgruntled defender.
Without saying why or providing much insight, Ramsey confirmed Tuesday that he wants out of Jacksonville and said he doesn’t want to be a distraction as Jacksonville prepares to host Tennessee (1-1) on Thursday night.
He said his angst has nothing to do with the franchise declining to offer him a contract extension before this season, but hinted that the coaching staff has failed to use him properly.
Ramsey took two shots at Jaguars coach Doug Marrone, saying “I don’t recall” twice when asked about the sideline argument between the two during a 13-12 loss at Houston on Sunday. Marrone uttered the same phrase after the game.
Ramsey’s agent called general manager Dave Caldwell a short time later and requested a trade. The plea became public the following day.
“Let’s be clear about something in regards to that,” Ramsey said during a 16-minute interview that added more confusion to an already-awkward situation. “I didn’t leak that information. Me and my agent, we are not the ones who leaked that information. And I was very strict about that because I did not want it to get out.
￼ The Patriots have placed left tackle Isaiah Wynn on injured reserve, marking the latest blow to an already injury-riddled offensive line.
Wynn suffered a foot injury in the first quarter of New England’s 43-0 win at Miami on Sunday and did not return to the game. The Patriots filled Wynn’s roster spot Tuesday by signing veteran lineman Caleb Benenoch, who has played in 35 games with 22 starts for Tampa Bay over the past four seasons.
This is the second straight season that Wynn has gone on IR. A preseason Achilles tendon injury caused him to miss his entire rookie season in 2018.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
￼ EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State offensive lineman Kevin Jarvis is expected to miss 6-7 weeks with a leg injury.
Coach Mark Dantonio said Jarvis isn’t lost for the season, but he has been removed from the depth chart after starting the first three games at left tackle. Senior Tyler Higby is now listed as the starting left tackle for Saturday’s game at Northwestern.
The Spartans have also been without senior tackle Cole Chewins, who has dealt with back issues. Dantonio said Chewins and tackle AJ Arcuri are day-to-day. Neither is listed on the offensive line depth chart.
￼ Vanderbilt will be without a trio of Commodores for the rest of the season because of injuries.
Coach Derek Mason said Tuesday that backup running back Jamauri Wakefield, linebacker Colin Anderson and wide receiver Amir Abdur-Rahman will not return. The injuries obviously hurt Vanderbilt’s depth as the Commodores (0-2, 0-1 Southeastern Conference) hosts No. 4 LSU (3-0, 0-0) on Saturday.
Wakefield was carted off the field late in Vanderbilt’s 30-6 loss to No. 3 Georgia with a leg injury in the season opener. The junior ran for 353 yards and two touchdowns last season while starting two games.
TENNIS
￼ GENEVA — Roger Federer plans to decide “in the next month or so” whether he will play at next year’s Tokyo Olympics.
Federer said Tuesday his 2020 schedule is set through Wimbledon, which ends July 12. The week-long Olympic tournament starts July 25 and ends a few days before his 39th birthday.
“I guess I’m going to be deciding on the Olympic Games in the next few weeks, hopefully in the next month or so,” he said.
Speaking ahead of the Laver Cup team competition he co-owns, Federer said he is “very excited about the prospect” of Tokyo.
“I just have to see how is the family, how is my body doing,” Federer said in an interview broadcast by Swiss public television.
Federer is a four-time Olympian. He met his wife at the 2000 Sydney Games and twice carried Switzerland’s flag at opening ceremonies.
“It’s been such a special event for me,” he said.
Federer won doubles gold with Stan Wawrinka at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and silver in singles at the 2012 London Games, played at Wimbledon. He missed the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics because of injury.
￼ Andrei Rublev had to come from a set down to beat qualifier Ilya Ivashka 4-6, 6-0, 6-4 Tuesday in the first round of the St. Petersburg Open.
Ivashka was a break up at 4-3 in the third set before Rublev won the next three games to seal the match. Rublev is coming off a run to the last 16 at the U.S. Open and next plays Ricardas Berankis in the second round.
In one of his last matches before retiring at the end of the season, veteran Janko Tipsarevic retired hurt while losing 7-5, 3-6, 3-1 to Damir Dzumhur.
