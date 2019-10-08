ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Willy Adames homered and made a sensational relay throw from shortstop, Tommy Pham also went deep and the Tampa Bay Rays chased Justin Verlander early in beating the Houston Astros 4-1 Tuesday night to even their AL Division Series at two games apiece.
Ryan Yarbrough and five other pitchers combined on a six-hitter for Tampa Bay. Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell came out of the bullpen for his first career relief appearance, holding off Houston in the ninth inning to earn the save.
Verlander, starting on short rest after dominating the wild-card Rays in Game 1, looked uncomfortable on the mound and was pulled in the fourth after giving up four runs.
The best-of-five series shifts back to Houston for a decisive Game 5 on Thursday.
Verlander, whose eight career ALDS victories are a major league record, yielded three runs in the first. Adames homered leading off the fourth to make it 4-0, and the Houston ace didn’t make it through the inning.
The Rays helped themselves by playing stellar defense, especially with the Astros threatening to cut into their three-run deficit. Adames and center fielder Kevin Kiermaier executed a perfect relay to nail Jose Altuve trying to score from first on Yordan Alvarez’s double that Kiermaier handled cleanly off the wall before turning and throwing to cutoff man Adames. He fired home just in time to get the speedy Altuve.
Ji-Man Choi turned two line drives into unassisted double plays at first base.
Rays opener Diego Castillo was followed by Yarbrough, who worked two scoreless innings to get the win. Nick Anderson handed off to Colin Poche, who gave up an eighth-inning homer to Robinson Chirinos.
Emilio Pagan and Snell finished up for the Rays, who have rebounded from losing the first two games of the series on the road to Verlander and Houston’s other headliner, Gerrit Cole.
PRO FOOTBALL
￼ ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos cornerback De’Vante Bausby says he was paralyzed for half an hour Sunday after wrenching his neck in the second quarter of Denver’s 20-13 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.
“After 30 minutes I could wiggle my toes. After two hours, I could move everything else,” Bausby said Tuesday, hours before being placed on injured reserve.
Bausby collided with linebacker Alexander Johnson while tackling running back Austin Ekeler and crumpled to the grass. He said he never lost consciousness as he was strapped to a backboard, taken off the field on a cart and transported to a Los Angeles trauma center where he was diagnosed with a cervical sprain.
Bausby said he never panicked that he’d be permanently paralyzed because his neurologist reassured him that he’d regain movement.
“I was just calm and I just trusted what our doc was saying,” said Bausby, who was able to walk out of the hospital and rejoin his teammates following their win.
￼ The Tennessee Titans have signed kicker Cody Parkey one day after waiving Cairo Santos.
Santos missed three field-goal attempts and had a fourth blocked Sunday in a 14-7 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Santos had been signed Sept. 4 when they put veteran Ryan Succop on injured reserve. Succop remains three weeks away from being eligible to be activated off injured reserve.
Parkey played for the Chicago Bears last season but was released after missing a 43-yard field goal in the closing seconds of a 16-15 playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Parkey went 23 of 30 on field-goal attempts and 42 of 45 on extra points during the regular season.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
￼ LOS ANGELES — Freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis will return from an apparent concussion to start for Southern California at No. 9 Notre Dame on Saturday night.
USC coach Clay Helton made the announcement Tuesday night after practice.
The Trojans (3-2) have had three starting quarterbacks in their first five games thanks to injuries, and the 18-year-old Slovis has missed most of the past two games. After being medically cleared to return, Slovis will get the shot to lead USC against the powerhouse Irish in the schools’ famed intersectional rivalry game.
“There’s not that much more you can ask for,” Slovis said. “It’s Notre Dame and USC. ... They’re a good team, obviously one of the best teams in the nation, but Coach Helton is going to put together a great game plan for us.”
Slovis got hurt on a heavy hit during the opening series of USC’s win over then-No. 10 Utah on Sept. 20. He sat out of a loss at Washington on Sept. 28 for the Trojans, who had last week off.
￼ Two women raped by a former Utah State University football player filed a lawsuit Monday against the university, claiming the school fostered an environment where sexual assaults were tolerated.
The women sued in U.S. District Court, arguing campus employees failed to adequately respond to assault allegations, the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Torrey Green, 25, was accused by six women of being sexually assaulted while on dates with him between 2013-2015, and jurors convicted him in January of crimes that included raping five women and sexual battery of a sixth. He was sentenced in March to 26 years to life in prison for those crimes.
