MEXICO CITY (AP) — Patrick Reed was more concerned about how to save par than how to answer his critics. He was consumed with navigating around the trees from 152 yards away with a gap wedge more than any chatter about his character.
Reed only plays for himself. And when it feels as though the world is against him, he plays his best.
A week that began with Brooks Koepka saying he thought Reed cheated when he was penalized for swiping away sand in the Bahamas ended with Reed delivering clutch moments down the stretch Sunday to win the Mexico Championship.
Two shots behind with four holes to play, Reed ran off three straight birdies to overtake a faltering Bryson DeChambeau, closing with a 4-under 67 for his second World Golf Championships title.
As for the outside noise?
“I’m used to it,” Reed said. “Honestly, it’s one of those things that at the end of the day, all I can control is me and what I do on and off the golf course. And if I feel like I’m improving each day on and off the golf course and setting a good example for the next generation coming up ... then that’s all I can do, and I feel like I’ve been doing a good job of that.”
If questions remain, they have nothing do with his moxie.
Reed made it interesting in the end with a wild tee shot into the trees on the 18th hole, forcing him to chip back to the fairway. He had to two-putt from 35 feet for the eighth victory of his PGA Tour career.
He one-putted 45 times over 72 holes, an astounding performance on the poa greens of Chapultepec. The birdies at the end might not have mattered without par putts from 10 feet on the 11th and 8 feet on the 13th as DeChambeau was starting to pull away.
“And then after that, the hole seemed to get a little larger,” Reed said.
In a wild final round in which five players had a share of the lead — four were tied heading for the back nine — DeChambeau appeared to seize control with five birdies in a six-hole stretch starting at No. 9.
Everyone around him faltered — Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Erik van Rooyen — everyone but Reed, who played bogey-free until he only needed a bogey to win.
n Viktor Hovland won the Puerto Rico Open to become the first Norwegian winner in PGA Tour history, chipping in for eagle on the par-5 15th and racing in a 30-footer for birdie on the par-5 18th for a one-stroke victory over Josh Teater.
Hovland overcame a muddy triple bogey on the par-3 11th with the late surge at windy Coco Beach. The 22-year-old former Oklahoma State star shot a 2-under 70 to finish at 20-under 268.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
n SEATTLE — Washington is better than its sub-par record.
No. 8 UCLA knew this coming into the Sunday’s road game and was prepared because every contest is so precious as the Bruins battle for seeding in the tight Pac-12 Conference race and the NCAA Tournament.
Yet they let the Huskies get away with a gritty, emotional 74-68 win in a game that began with a celebration of inspirational Washington player GiGi Garcia and ended with a Huskies celebration of an upset.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
n BOULDER, Colo. — The University of Colorado has reached into the NFL ranks again to find their head football coach, luring Karl Dorrell back to Boulder from the Miami Dolphins.
Athletic director Rich Geoge hired Dorrell on Sunday, two weeks after Mel Tucker bolted for Michigan State and 72 hours after Dorrell was promoted to assistant head coach of the Dolphins after one season as receivers coach.
Dorrell, 56, who went 35-27 as UCLA’s head coach from 2003-07, will be formally introduced Monday.
Tucker, who had a decade of experience in the NFL ranks, went 5-7 in his one season in Boulder after arriving from the University of Georgia in December 2018.
Dorrell brings 16 years of coaching experience in the college ranks, including 2003-07 as head coach at his alma mater, UCLA, and 14 years in the NFL, including three seasons in Denver as Mike Shanahan’s wide receivers coach in the early 2000s.
TENNIS
n DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Given a few hours to get ready, Reilly Opelka put this win on ice.
The fourth-seeded Opelka worked overtime and won two matches on Sunday, topping Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-2 to take the Delray Beach Open championship.
Opelka won his second career ATP title. He defeated second-seeded Milos Raonic of Canada 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-3 in a semifinal delayed a day by rain, then returned to the court a few hours later for the final.
“It was tough because Yoshi is a nightmare and especially with coming in with three sets already on me,” Opelka said. “He’s not the kind of guy you want to play when you’re already tired and fatigued.”
n Third-seeded Cristian Garín beat Italian qualifier Gianluca Mager 7-6 (3), 7-5 in Sunday’s rain-hit final to win the Rio Open.
It was Garin’s second title this year after winning the Cordoba Open in Argentina earlier in February. The 25th-ranked Chilean is projected to make the top 20 when the updated rankings are published Monday.
Despite breaking in the first game of the match, Garin struggled at times against Mager, who beat top-seeded Dominic Thiem in the quarterfinals.
