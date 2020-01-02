BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Desmond Ridder and No. 23 Cincinnati wrote a much happier ending to their season.
Ridder ran for 105 yards and three touchdowns and threw a scoring pass to lead No. 23 Cincinnati to a 38-6 victory over Boston College on Thursday in the lightning-delayed Birmingham Bowl.
It was a cathartic win for a team coming off back-to-back losses to No. 15 Memphis, including in the American Athletic Conference championship game.
“I don’t know if you guys ever lost a conference championship, but that’s not a good taste,” said Ridder, who missed the regular-season finale with a sore throwing shoulder. “If we had lost today, three losses in the end, that’s not a good taste for anyone.”
They didn’t have to worry about that possibility for long, dominating after the delay of about 1 1/2 hours midway through the first quarter.
The Bearcats (11-3) reached 11 wins for the second straight season and fourth in program history.
“There was a bad taste in our mouth,” Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell said. “And kind of the way the night went with the weather and things like that, and the delay. There was some talk about, ‘Hey, this thing might not get off.’
“There was no way that I was going to leave Birmingham without those seniors and those guys in that locker room having an opportunity to go out there and put their hard work on display for one another. If we had to stay here ‘til midnight, we would have stayed here ‘til midnight because those guys deserved that.”
n Tennessee scored two touchdowns in a late 30-second span, using an onside kick to help erase a double-digit deficit and holding on to stun Indiana 23-22 in the Gator Bowl on Thursday night.
The Volunteers (8-5) closed out coach Jeremy Pruitt’s second season with their sixth consecutive victory and won their fourth straight bowl, first since 2016.
Logan Justus missed an extra point in the third quarter that turned out to be costly and was wide right on a 52-yard field goal attempt with 2:12 remaining. Justus’ kick had the distance but sailed just outside the right upright.
Tennessee punted with 1:02 remaining, but Indiana failed to get back into field goal range.
BASEBALL
n NEW YORK — Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán will miss the first 63 games of the 2020 season as part of an 81-game ban for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy.
The league announced the suspension Thursday. Germán has agreed not to appeal.
Germán was put on administrative leave on Sept. 19 while MLB investigated an alleged domestic violence incident involving his girlfriend, with whom he has at least one child. He missed the final nine games of the 2019 regular season and all nine of New York’s postseason games. Those missed games will count toward his ban.
The right-hander was the Yankees’ winningest pitcher last season, going 18-4 with a 4.03 ERA in 24 starts and three relief appearances. The 27-year-old had a $577,500 salary but will not be paid for the time he missed after being placed on leave, costing him $35,153. He is expected to make a similar salary for 2020 but again will not be paid while suspended, losing out on more than $225,000.
Germán will be eligible to return June 5 against Tampa Bay, barring any postponements.
The Yankees said in a statement they “remain steadfast in our support” of MLB’s investigative and disciplinary process regarding Germán.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
n KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jahshire Hardnett came off the bench to score a career-high 28 points and Missouri-Kansas City outlasted Seattle 90-86 in triple overtime in a Western Athletic Conference opener on Thursday night.
Terrell Brown hit two free throws with 3:10 left in regulation to pull Seattle even at 56. The two teams went scoreless from there to force overtime. Hardnett nailed a 3-pointer with 1 second remaining in the first overtime to force the second. The game was tied at 79 after two extra periods.
BASKETBALL
n MELBOURNE, Australia — Top American NBA prospect LeMelo Ball says he will donate some of the salary he receives from the National Basketball League’s Illawarra Hawks to victims of the wildfires devastating eastern Australia.
Ball, tipped to be chosen in the first round of the NBA draft this year, said he will donate one month of his salary, an amount that was not disclosed.
“It’s sad to see what is happening on the south coast of Australia,” Ball said in a statement Friday. “People have lost their homes and everything they own. My parents taught me to help out wherever I can, so this is my way of helping out.”
In the two most populous states of New South Wales and Victoria, 18 people have died and 28 are missing and more than 1,500 homes or buildings have been destroyed in the continuing fires. Conditions are expected to worsen on the weekend.
Ball joins a number of other athletes in Australia who have said they will pledge money to the fire charities.
PRO FOOTBALL
n Sam Wyche, who pushed the boundaries as an offensive innovator with the Cincinnati Bengals and challenged the NFL’s protocols along the way, has died. He was 74.
Wyche, who had a history of blood clots in his lungs and had a heart transplant in 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina, died Thursday of melanoma, officials with the Bengals confirmed.
“Sam was a wonderful guy. We got to know him as both a player and a coach,” Bengals president Mike Brown said. “As our coach, he had great success and took us to the Super Bowl. He was friends with everyone here, both during his tenure as head coach and afterwards. We not only liked him, we admired him as a man. He had a great generosity of spirit and lived his life trying to help others. We express our condolences to Jane and his children Zak and Kerry.”
One of the Bengals’ original quarterbacks, Wyche was known for his offensive innovations as a coach. He led the Bengals to their second Super Bowl during the 1988 season by using a no-huddle offense that forced the league to change its substitution rules.
