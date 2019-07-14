SEATTLE (AP) — Raúl Ruidíaz and Harry Shipp scored to help the Seattle Sounders beat Atlanta United 2-1 on Sunday.
Shipp bounced a header into the net to break a 1-1 tie in the 71st minute. Jordan Morris stole a pass from Leandro González Pirez in the attacking half and tapped it to Nicolás Lodeiro, whose though pass led Morris toward the end line. Morris chipped a first-timer to Shipp for the finish from the corner of the 6-yard box.
Ruidíaz chest-trapped a pass from Cristian Roldan, beat one defender and lobbed it over another before finishing with a volley from the center of the area to open the scoring in the 58th minute.
Josef Martínez headed home a corner kick from Gonzalo Martínez to tie it in the 65th. Josef Martínez has eight goals in his last five starts and 13 overall. Atlanta (9-8-3) is winless in its last three games.
Seattle (10-5-5) is unbeaten at home this season and has won three of its last four overall. Over the past five seasons, the Sounders rank first in MLS in points at home with 187 and their 58 wins are tied with the New York Red Bulls for most in the league.
GOLF
n SILVIS, Ill. — Dylan Frittelli won the John Deere Classic on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title, closing with a 7-under 64 for a two-stroke victory over Russell Henley.
The South African earned a spot next week in the British Open, finishing at 21-under 263 after the bogey-free final round at TPC Deere Run. He opened with rounds of 66, 68 and 65 to begin the day two strokes back.
AUTO RACING
• TORONTO — Simon Pagenaud won his third race of the season and Alexander Rossi tightened the championship race with Josef Newgarden in IndyCar’s Sunday race through the streets of Toronto.
The win on the streets around Exhibition Place is the first for Pagenaud this year away from Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The Frenchman won the Indy 500 and the road course race at the speedway to save his job with Team Penske.
