NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton says he has tested positive for the coronavirus, is resting comfortably at home and is making his test result public in hopes he can motivate people to do more to fight the pandemic.
Payton learned Thursday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus, he told ESPN before posting a photo of himself smiling as he sat on a couch next to his dog.
“Appreciate the well wishes,” Payton wrote on his Twitter page. “I’m feeling better and fortunate to not have any of the respiratory symptoms. 4 more days at home.”
Payton, 56, is the first employee of either an NFL team or the league to make such a diagnosis public.
Payton told ESPN that he was tested Monday for coronavirus after he began to feel ill a day earlier. He added that he has not been admitted to a hospital and does not have a fever or cough.
“I was fortunate to be in the minority, without the serious side effects that some have. I’m lucky,” Payton told ESPN. “Younger people feel like they can handle this, but they can be a carrier to someone who can’t handle it. So we all need to do our part. It’s important for every one of us to do our part.”
Payton said he felt it was important to be particularly vigilant in Louisiana and the New Orleans area because of international tourist traffic, especially around recently concluded Mardi Gras festivites.
“So our parents, and those that are more susceptible to this virus, deserve everyone doing their best to combat it,” Payton said. “There are hundreds of people right now in tough predicaments, fighting for their lives. Let’s be part of the solution, not the problem. We can easily help reduce the numbers of those impacted. We have to do our best to beat this.
“This is not just about social distancing,” Payton said. “It’s shutting down here for a week to two weeks. If people understand the curve, and understand the bump, we can easily work together as a country to reduce it.
n The Los Angeles Rams have released Todd Gurley, their superstar running back with a massive contract and a troubling injury history.
The Rams made the move Thursday, several minutes before $10.5 million in the three-time Pro Bowl selection’s contract became fully guaranteed.
The Rams also cut veteran linebacker Clay Matthews after just one season with his hometown club. Matthews was due a $2 million roster bonus, among other guarantees.
Gurley will consume a whopping $20.15 million in dead salary cap space this season for the Rams, who signed the 2015 first-round pick to a four-year, $60 million contract with $45 million guaranteed in June 2018. Gurley was cut before even playing the first year of that extension, which made him the highest-paid running back in the NFL at the time.
n The Jacksonville Jaguars are bringing back a key backup on their offensive line.
The Jaguars agreed to terms Thursday with center/guard Tyler Shatley on a one-year contract worth $1.5 million. The deal includes $600,000 guaranteed.
It means Shatley likely will be in Jacksonville for a seventh season. He’s played in 78 games, mostly on special teams, and has 15 career starts since signing with the team as an undrafted rookie in 2014. He has played in every game over the last four seasons, carving out a lucrative niche as a career backup.
He’s the first offensive addition in free agency for the Jaguars, who agreed to terms with Cleveland linebacker Joe Schobert, Cincinnati cornerback Darqueze Dennard and Arizona defensive lineman Rodney Gunter over the last two days.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
n MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A person familiar with the situation says UAB has agreed in principle with former Mississippi coach Andy Kennedy to become the Blazers basketball coach.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity Thursday night because no official announcement had been made. Athletic director Mark Ingram said in a text message that UAB would make an announcement Friday morning but didn’t confirm the hire.
CBS Sports first reported the deal with Kennedy.
The Blazers announced a “change of leadership” in the program on March 13.
Robert Ehsan led the Blazers to a 76-57 record in four seasons, going 38-34 in Conference USA games.
Kennedy resigned as the Rebels’ coach in February 2018 after 12 seasons. He led Ole Miss to a 245-156 record with nine 20-win seasons and two NCAA Tournament appearances.
He was interim head coach at Cincinnati in 2005-06 before taking over Ole Miss’ program.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
n WEST POINT, N.Y. — Army has named Mike Sullivan as director of recruiting for football.
Sullivan, a 1989 graduate of West Point, returns to the academy after coaching several years in the NFL and winning two Super Bowls with the New York Giants.
“We are thrilled to welcome Mike Sullivan back home to the banks of the Hudson and the Army football brotherhood,” head coach Jeff Monken said in a release. “His wealth of knowledge of the academy and his wealth of experience in the NFL make him a premier addition to our team. He will be a great source of knowledge for our staff and players and will help us continue to raise the bar in our recruiting efforts and development of our players.”
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.