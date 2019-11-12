SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Willie Caruso had 22 points and 10 rebounds and Trey Wertz scored 18 to help Santa Clara wrap up a perfect three-game homestand to start the season with a 70-62 victory over Washington State on Tuesday night.
The Broncos (3-0) followed up wins over Division III UC Santa Cruz and Cal Poly by pulling away from the Cougars (1-1) in the second half as they opened the season with three straight wins for the first time since going 5-0 in 2012-13.
Isaac Bonton scored 19 points and CJ Elleby added 10 but Washington State struggled offensively in coach Kyle Smith’s second game on the job.
The game turned in a stretch beginning early in the second half when the Cougars couldn’t buy a basket. Santa Clara used an 8-0 run over a span of more than six minutes as Washington State went 0-for-8 from the field with four turnovers.
Wertz capped that spurt with a layup that made it 54-44 before Bonton hit back-to-back layups. The Broncos answered with a 9-1 run capped by a layup by Caruso that made it 63-49.
Santa Clara made 6 of 8 shots to start the game before things tightened up defensively a bit. The Broncos still had the edge at the half when Tahj Eaddy made a 3-pointer in the closing seconds to make it 41-38 at the break.
n Myles Carter scored a career-high 37 points, matched a personal best with 15 rebounds and Seattle beat Division III opponent Pacific (Oregon) 115-81 on Tuesday night.
The victory gave coach Jim Hayford his 400th victory in his 20th year as a college head coach.
Carter, a senior, was 11-of-12 shooting and 15 of 17 at the free-throw line. Terrell Brown added 19 points on 8-of-9 shooting with six assists and Aaron Nettles scored 16 points, all at the foul line on 18 attempts.
BASEBALL
n NEW YORK — Mike Shildt of the St. Louis Cardinals has edged out Craig Counsell of the Milwaukee Brewers to win NL Manager of the Year.
Shildt earned the award in his first full season on the job. Counsell received more first-place votes in balloting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America revealed Tuesday night, but Shildt got more second-place votes and appeared on more ballots.
Shildt teared up upon learning he’d won, saying he was already in an emotional place after his mother died last Wednesday.
Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli won the AL prize in a tight ballot over Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees. Both received 13 first-place votes, but Baldelli got more second-place nods. The 38-year-old is the youngest to win the award and the eighth to take it in his first full season on the job.
PRO FOOTBALL
n ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions have put defensive tackle Kevin Strong on injured reserve.
The Lions also announced Tuesday that they were awarded tackle Dan Skipper via waivers from the Houston Texans.
Skipper spent time with the Texans and New England Patriots earlier this season. He appeared in three games for the Texans this season and one for the Lions back in 2017.
He originally entered the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2017 out of Arkansas.
Strong left last weekend’s game at Chicago with rib problems.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
n Alabama is fifth in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, behind LSU, Ohio State, Clemson and Georgia, which took over the fourth spot in the selection committee’s second top 25.
LSU replaced Ohio State as No. 1 on Tuesday night after the Tigers won at Alabama on Saturday. The Buckeyes were bumped to No. 2. Clemson moved up two spots to No. 3 after two teams ahead of the Tigers lost for the first time last week, including Alabama.
The Crimson Tide fell to 46-41 to LSU and dropped two spots. Penn State, which had been No. 4, lost 31-26 at Minnesota and fell to ninth. The unbeaten Gophers climbed nine spots to eighth, the largest one-week jump in the six-year history of the College Football Playoff.
TENNIS
n LONDON — Dominic Thiem landed one too many punches even for Novak Djokovic to handle.
In a seesawing crowd pleaser that lasted nearly three hours and featured a handful of momentum shifts in the third set, Thiem outlasted Djokovic 6-7 (5), 6-3, 7-6 (5) on Tuesday to become the first player to advance from the group stage at the ATP Finals.
“It was maybe the best match I ever played,” said Thiem, a two-time French Open runner-up. “It was a real classic and epic match which will happen from time to time at these big tournaments. It had everything — He was up; I was up. He was playing amazing points. Me, I was playing amazing points.”
Djokovic twice rallied from a break down in the third set and led 4-1 in the tiebreaker, but Thiem then won five straight points — taking his total number of winners to 50 for the match — before converting his second match point.
n Dominika Cibulkova says she has retired from tennis.
The 30-year-old Slovak, who reached the 2014 Australian Open final and won the WTA Finals in 2016, announced her retirement on Tuesday.
WTA president Micky Lawler praised Cibulkova’s “extraordinary finesse, speed and feel of the court.”
Cibulkova never won another tour-level title after the 2016 WTA Finals and played her last match at the French Open in May, losing to Aryna Sabalenka.
Unusually short for a professional tennis player at 5 feet, 3 inches, Cibulkova’s career-best ranking was No. 4, achieved in May 2017.
