RENTON (AP) — Seattle Seahawks first-round pick L.J. Collier was carted off the practice field with a right leg injury.
Collier was rushing the passer during a team session when he grabbed at his lower leg. The team didn’t offer specifics on the injury after practice Tuesday.
Collier was attended to on the field for a brief time before limping off and eventually needing a cart to get back to the locker room. Trainers appeared to be looking at Collier’s ankle.
Offensive tackle Duane Brown was one of the first to get to Collier and said it, “looked like he was in a lot of pain. I’m hoping he’s all right.”
Collier was selected with the 29th overall pick in the first round of the draft in April.
n Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder has been cleared by the team to practice after an injury scare.
Crowder hurt his left foot during practice Monday and walked with a noticeable limp as he left the field. Coach Adam Gase said Crowder would have tests, including an MRI, to determine the nature and severity of the injury.
The tests apparently came back clear of bad news: The team announced on Twitter that Crowder is expected to rejoin his teammates at practice Wednesday.
The Jets had a day off from practice Tuesday after five straight on the field to kick off training camp.
PRO BASKETBALL
n PORTLAND, Ore. — CJ McCollum has agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Portland Trail Blazers.
The 27-year-old McCollum averaged 21.0 points last season, helping Portland make it to the Western Conference finals. The 6-foot-3 shooting guard, who was selected by the Trail Blazers with the 10th overall pick in the 2013 draft, has averaged at least 20.8 points over the last four years.
The agreement keeps McCollum under contract through the 2023-24 season. McCollum’s agent told ESPN the extension is worth $100 million.
President of basketball operations Neil Olshey says McCollum “is a franchise cornerstone and a critical part of our future.”
McCollum has career averages of 17.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 411 games with Portland over six seasons. He also is a 40.1% shooter from 3-point range and makes 83.9% of his foul shots.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
n LAWRENCE, Kan. — Max Falkenstien, the affable and silver-tongued “Voice of the Jayhawks” who brought Kansas football and basketball into the homes of fans for six decades, died Monday. He was 95.
The school announced his death in a statement. No cause was given.
Falkenstien did his first broadcast of a Kansas basketball game during the 1946 NCAA Tournament in Kansas City, where the Jayhawks played Oklahoma A&M. He took over as the play-by-play voice the following spring, and would hold the job for 39 years before switching to the commentator’s role in 1984.
He retired from Jayhawk Radio Network broadcasts after the 2005-06 basketball season.
• Wisconsin says assistant coach Howard Moore, who survived a car wreck two months ago, won’t coach during the upcoming season after experiencing a medical issue and going into cardiac arrest.
Moore suffered third-degree burns in a crash in May that killed his wife, Jennifer, and 9-year-old daughter, Jaidyn.
The school said that Moore recently experienced a medical issue at his Madison-area home that required him to be transported to a hospital. While in transit, he went into cardiac arrest.
The school says Moore will be moved to a long-term care and rehabilitation facility.
The Chicago native played at Wisconsin from 1990-95 and was head coach at Illinois-Chicago before returning to his alma mater during the 2015-16 season.
