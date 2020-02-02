SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Webb Simpson was in big trouble when he drove into the right-side water on the par-5 15th.
“I didn’t think it was over,” Simpson said. “But I thought, ‘I’m going to really have to do something special to get back in it.’”
He did — at friend Tony Finau’s expense Sunday in the Waste Management Phoenix Open on a TPC Scottsdale course that played tougher with firm greens and a touch of wind.
Simpson birdied the final two holes of regulation to force a playoff with Finau, then won with a 10-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole.
Two strokes ahead with two holes left, Finau missed an 18-foot birdie try in the playoff on the par-4 18th after driving left into the church pew bunkers.
Simpson two-putted for birdie from the fringe on the short par-4 17th and made a 17-footer for birdie from the edge of the green on the 18th. Finau, after hitting a 366-yard drive and an approach to 8 feet, missed a chance to win when his birdie try slid right.
Simpson closed with a 2-under 69 to match Finau at 17-under 267.
“Today was a lot different. Today played tougher,” Simpson said. “I thought the pins were very tough, by far the toughest day of pins, course was longer, we had wind. We hadn’t had wind all week, so everything today was harder.”
Finau shot 70.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
n PULLMAN — The Stanford women relied on defense for a 2-0 trip north.
Ashten Prechtel had 19 points and 14 rebounds and the sixth-ranked Cardinal cruised past Washington State 71-49 on Sunday.
On Friday night, the Cardinal shut down Washington in a 58-41 victory.
“I thought we played well defensively. If you are keeping teams scoring in the 40s, that is good,” Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer said. “A road sweep is hard and (Cougars coach) Kamie Ethridge is doing an excellent job with her team. It is a tough game and we are excited to win.”
SOCCER
n MADRID — A Spanish player has been shown two red cards in a soccer rarity where he was sent off, brought back after a VAR reprieve, and dismissed again before play had resumed.
Fuenlabrada’s Cristóbal Márquez initially saw red for a high challenge on Girona’s Àlex Granell in the 68th minute of their second-tier league match in Spain on Sunday, which visitors Girona won 1-0.
Marquez left the field before referee Isidro Díaz de Mera changed his decision after consulting a pitch-side monitor in a video review and deciding that the foul did not deserve a red card.
Díaz de Mera instead showed Márquez a yellow card for the high challenge when the player returned to the field. But before play could restart, Márquez unwisely made mocking gestures to Granell and faced off with him.
Díaz de Mera did not hesitate to show Marquez another red card — for a second yellow card offense — and this time sent him off for good.
