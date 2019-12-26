SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — J’Mar Smith threw a touchdown pass and had a late scoring run to help Louisiana Tech beat Miami 14-0 on Thursday night in the only shutout in the Independence Bowl’s 44-game history.
Louisiana Tech (10-3) hit double-digit victories for the first time since 1984 and ran its postseason winning streak to six. Miami (6-7) completed its second losing season in 12 years.
Smith connected with Israel Tucker on a 26-yard touchdown strike on a screen pass in the second quarter, capping a 13-play, 91-yard drive. Smith added an 8-yard scoring run with 1:15 left.
Bulldogs running back Justin Henderson was selected the Most Outstanding Offensive Player after rushing for 95 yards on 22 carries. Smith completed 13 of 28 passes for 163 yards with one interception.
The teams set the game record for punts at 18, with both tying the single-club record of nine.
n Kenny Pickett threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Taysir Mack with 47 seconds left and Pittsburgh held on to beat Eastern Michigan 34-30 in the Quick Lane Bowl on Thursday night.
After taking its first lead of the game, Pittsburgh (8-5) then forced Eastern Michigan (6-7) to turn it over on downs from its 40. That sealed Pitt’s first bowl victory in five appearances under coach Pat Narduzzi.
Eastern Michigan quarterback Mike Glass was ejected with 10 seconds left after throwing punches at two players. Eagles cornerback Kevin McGill was ejected earlier for unsportsmanlike conduct. Glass was 28 of 50 for 311 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. The senior also ran for 83 yards and a score.
Pickett completed 27 of 39 passes for 361 yards and three scores, including a school-record, 96-yard TD pass to Maurice Ffrench. Ffrench finished with 12 catches for 165 yards.
n Penn State has hired Kirk Ciarrocca as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, after he held the same role for Big Ten foe Minnesota for the past three seasons.
Ciarrocca replaces Ricky Rahne, who was named head coach at Old Dominion earlier this month. Penn State head coach James Franklin, whose team plays Memphis in the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, made the announcement on Thursday.
Franklin said he wanted an established play-caller, and also believes strongly in “hiring people that want to be here, and Kirk really wanted to be here. ... He’s fired up about being here.”
Ciarrocca grew up as a Nittany Lions fan in Lewisberry, Pennsylvania, and has deep ties to the state. He has spent the majority of his 30-year coaching career in the Mid-Atlantic region. Ciarrocca came to the Midwest in 2013 to join head coach P.J. Fleck at Western Michigan and followed Fleck to Minnesota in 2017.
PRO FOOTBALL
n FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Atlanta Falcons rookie cornerback Jordan Miller was suspended for four games without pay Thursday for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.
Miller, a fifth-round draft pick out of Washington, will miss the season finale Sunday at Tampa Bay and the first three games of 2020. He was inactive until Week 5 and has played mostly on special teams, logging 23 defensive snaps in 10 games.
Miller was inactive for last week’s win over Jacksonville.
n Jarvis Landry has been plagued by hip pain since the Browns reported to training camp in late July.
The Pro Bowl wide receiver revealed the origin of his injury Thursday.
Landry said he was diagnosed with a fractured bone at the base of his spine early in the summer, limiting his practice time throughout this season and potentially requiring surgery to correct the problem.
“Just talking to the doctors and the early scans from OTAs, I began with a fractured sacrum and then, from there, everything else just kind of started going bad,” the 27-year-old said.
SOCCER
n PETERBOROUGH, England — Two fans of English third-tier club Doncaster were arrested on suspicion of racism during a match at Peterborough on Thursday.
Peterborough, which announced the arrests in the away end, said it was working with Doncaster and police on the incident.
Doncaster said it would issue a “substantial club ban” for anyone involved in racist conduct, and would require them to undergo “educational actions” before being allowed into games again.
“As a club we abhor racism in any form,” said Doncaster, which won the League One match 3-0.
The incident comes as Premier League club Tottenham continues to search for the perpetrators of racial abuse reported by Chelsea defender Antonio Ruediger in a game on Sunday. A Chelsea fan was arrested at the same game on suspicion of racially abusing Tottenham forward Son Heung-min.
The Professional Footballers’ Association has called for a government-led inquiry into racism in English football.
