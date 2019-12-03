SYDNEY (AP) — Adam Scott, Sergio Garcia, Ernie Els and other players at this week’s Australian Open could have another course hazard to contend with: smoke from nearby bushfires.
A temperature inversion which formed over Sydney on Monday night trapped smoke in the region on Tuesday and caused considerable haze during a practice round. Golf Australia said it plans to increase on-site medical staff if the fire-driven smog disrupts the tournament.
With a wind shift on Wednesday, the situation had improved during the pro-am, but Golf Australia chief executive Stephen Pitt said he was concerned with the potential for smoke affecting the health of players.
There were about 25 bush and grass fires burning across New South Wales state, including a large one in the Blue Mountains west of Sydney. A westerly wind on Tuesday moved a lot of the smoke from that fire over Sydney.
While Pitt said he was confident the tournament would proceed without any smoke delays, he said officials will closely monitor the weather with children and elderly spectators most susceptible to the threatening air quality.
“Firstly our issues with smoke at a golf tournament pale into insignificance with the things that home owners and property owners and people right around the country have dealt with,” Pitt said of the fires which have killed six people and destroyed dozens of homes.
“So we’re very aware of that fact and all our sympathies and thoughts go to them because that’s the real issue.”
Pitt said it was a new type of threat for the tournament.
“It’s something we’ve never had to give consideration to before,” he said. “We’ve had storms and rain and hail and heat and cold and all those sort of things that are your typical golf tournament issues. But this one is new and we have been in constant contact with the Bureau of Meteorology.”
PRO FOOTBALL
n CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers owner David Tepper said he would have preferred to wait until after the season to make a coaching change.
Tepper ultimately decided he wanted to get a jumpstart on his search for a new coach, so he fired Ron Rivera, the franchise’s winningest coach, on Tuesday with the Panthers (5-7) all but out of playoff contention following a four-game skid.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
n EAST LANSING, Mich. — On the night Michigan State retired his number, Draymond Green told a funny story about a recent pickup game.
At issue was Green’s No. 23, which is also worn by current Spartans standout Xavier Tillman.
“He was talking junk, and I said, ‘You’re going to take that number off,’” Green said. “He kept going. I said, ‘All right, we’re done talking. You’re going to take it off.’ So we’ll see if I’m a man of my word or not.”
Green eventually acknowledged he might not have quite that much power, but there’s no question the Golden State Warriors star is revered back in East Lansing. His jersey was raised to the rafters during a ceremony at halftime of No. 11 Michigan State’s game against No. 10 Duke on Tuesday night. Green seemed to be joking when he talked about Tillman giving up the number — he was still wearing it during the game.
n Riley Grigsby had a career night in leading Seattle to an 81-60 victory over Incarnate Word on Tuesday night.
Grigsby had a career-best 22 points and 10 rebounds. He was 6 of 9 from the floor, knocking down 3 of 5 from distance. Grigsby also had two steals and one block for Seattle (5-5), which has won three straight after dropping three consecutive games.
Terrell Brown added 14 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out five assists for the Redhawks. Morgan Means chipped in 13 points.
The Redhawks took an early lead and slowly pulled away for a 47-28 advantage at the break.
PRO BASKETBALL
n NEW YORK — The Golden State Warriors are no longer must-see TV.
The NBA is taking two upcoming Golden State games off the national TV schedule, with the injury-riddled former dynasty now owning the worst record in the league.
Golden State was scheduled to play on ESPN against Utah on Dec. 13 and against Portland on Dec. 18. The league announced Tuesday that both games would be replaced.
The Warriors are playing without Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson because of injuries, after Kevin Durant left Golden State for Brooklyn in the summer, and are forced to use a number of unfamiliar players.
Golden State was one of the league’s biggest draws during its run to five straight NBA Finals but is currently 4-18.
The Los Angeles Clippers’ game at Minnesota was added on Dec. 13, and Boston at Dallas was elevated to the national schedule on Dec. 18.
BASEBALL
n OAKLAND, Calif. — Left-handed reliever Jake Diekman agreed to a $7.5 million, two-year contract to return to the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday after joining the club in a trade from Kansas City before last July’s deadline.
Diekman’s deal includes a $4 million team option for the 2022 season. Oakland, which earned the top AL wild card last season before losing at home to Tampa Bay, re-signed Diekman a day after declining to offer a contract to former closer Blake Treinen, letting the 2018 All-Star become a free agent.
