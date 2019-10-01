WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington’s Juan Soto delivered a bases-loaded single against Josh Hader that scored three runs with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, and the Nationals rallied to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 in the NL wild-card game Tuesday night.
After Hader loaded the bases by hitting one batter, walking another and allowing a bloop single, Soto took a 96 mph fastball to right, and the ball skipped under outfielder Trent Grisham’s glove. That error allowed the go-ahead run to cross the plate and Soto to get to second, then turn for third.
Eventually, Soto, a 20-year-old outfielder, was caught in a rundown to end the inning, but that didn’t matter: He had turned a 3-1 deficit into a lead, and so he clapped his hands, then pounded his chest and high-fived third base coach Bob Henley, shouting “Let’s go!”
Stephen Strasburg threw three scoreless innings to earn the win in the first relief appearance of his major league career, regular season or playoffs. Daniel Hudson pitched the ninth for the save.
The Nationals, so familiar with playoff heartache, now will carry a nine-game winning streak into their best-of-five NL Division Series against the NL West champion Dodgers. Game 1 is Thursday in Los Angeles.
Washington had been 0-3 in winner-take-all postseason games, all NLDS Game 5 losses at home.
PRO BASKETBALL
￼ WASHINGTON — Jonquel Jones scored 32 points and grabbed 18 rebounds, and the Connecticut Sun took advantage of Elena Delle Donne’s early injury exit to beat the Washington Mystics 99-87 in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals on Tuesday night and even the series.
Alyssa Thomas added 21 points and 12 rebounds, and Courtney Williams had 22 points for the Sun, who dominated the paint after the 6-foot-5 Delle Donne departed in the first quarter with back spasms.
Connecticut outrebounded Washington 41-27 overall and 17-6 on the offensive glass. Jones, who didn’t have an offensive board in the first game, had a WNBA Finals record nine. She also only took eight shots in the series opener, which Connecticut lost 95-86.
“I was disappointed in Game 1,” Jones said. “Disappointed with my lack of getting offensive boards, I had to make a change.”
PRO FOOTBALL
￼ COSTA MESA, Calif. — The Los Angeles Chargers have promoted Stephen Anderson to their active roster and placed fellow tight end Sean Culkin on injured reserve.
Culkin tore his Achilles in Sunday’s 30-10 win at Miami. With Hunter Henry (knee) and Virgil Green (groin) recovering from injuries, Anderson and Lance Kendricks are the only healthy tight ends on the roster. Fullback Derek Watt also has started to see some snaps at tight end.
Anderson joined the Chargers’ practice squad after being waived from New England’s practice squad. He played in 28 games for Houston in 2016 and ‘17, recording 36 receptions for 435 yards and two touchdowns.
The Chargers also announced Tuesday they had signed defensive backs Quenton Meeks, tight end Matt Sokol and defensive end Jeff Holland to the practice squad.
￼ The Baltimore Ravens have waived outside linebacker Tim Williams.
Williams, a third-round pick from Alabama in the 2017 NFL draft, managed just two sacks over 19 career games in Baltimore.
He played only seven snaps in a 40-25 loss to Cleveland in Week 4. Williams had just two tackles over four games this season.
Last month, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Williams was one of the players the team needed more production from.
The Ravens are ranked 23rd in the NFL with eight sacks over four games.
TENNIS
￼ BEIJING — Andy Murray continued his positive return to singles play after hip surgery with a 7-6 (2), 7-6 (7) win over 13th-ranked Matteo Berrettini of Italy in the first round of the China Open on Tuesday.
The former top-ranked Murray, who had a hip resurfacing operation in January, fired eight aces and saved five of seven break points to pick up his second tour-level singles win since returning in August.
Murray defeated Tennys Sangren in the opening round of the Zhuhai Championships last week, before losing to eventual champion Alex de Minaur in the second round.
“Last week was a big step for me. Now I just need to try and get the matches, get them consistently, so that I’m used to playing three, four matches in a week,” Murray said.
He will next play British compatriot Cameron Norrie, who beat Chile’s Cristian Garin on Monday.
Also in Beijing, top-seeded Dominic Thiem defeated Richard Gasquet 6-4, 6-1 to reach the second round, while American John Isner upset seventh-seeded Gael Monfils of France 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-3.
￼ Novak Djokovic stepped up his comeback from injury, and made amends for his doubles exit at the Japan Open, by progressing to the second round of the singles on Tuesday.
The top-ranked Serb — attempting to win a title on his tournament debut for the 10th time — beat Australian Alexei Popyrin 6-4, 6-2 and next faces local wild-card entry Go Soeda.
Djokovic and Filip Krajinovic had been knocked out of the doubles by fourth-seeded Mate Pavic and Bruno Soares on Monday. That was Djokovic’s first competitive match since retiring with a left-shoulder injury during his fourth-round clash with Stan Wawrinka at the U.S. Open.
