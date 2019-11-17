CLEVELAND (AP) — Myles Garrett will soon learn when he can play again.
The Cleveland Browns star defensive end, who was suspended indefinitely after the NFL ruled he used a helmet “as a weapon” to strike Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head, will have his appeal heard by the league early this week, a person familiar with the timeline told The Associated Press on Sunday.
Garrett was suspended for at least the final six regular-season games — and the playoffs, if Cleveland qualifies — for his violent outburst in the closing seconds of the Brown’s 21-7 victory over the Steelers on Thursday night.
Per the collective bargaining agreement, Garrett’s appeal must take place before Cleveland’s next game. The league is still finalizing when the hearing will take place, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.
Garrett wrestled with Rudolph before ripping off his helmet and striking him with it, triggering a melee that also led to the suspensions of Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey (three games) and Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (one game).
The players’ appeals will be heard by league officers Derrick Brooks and James Thrash, both former players.
Garrett could argue he was provoked, and it’s possible he could have his suspension reduced. Brooks and Thrash have sided with players in the past, minimizing previous bans in 2017 for former Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict and former Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib.
TENNIS
n LONDON — Three years after coming to the ATP Finals as a hitting partner to the top pros, Stefanos Tsitsipas is leaving the tournament as champion.
Tsitsipas rallied to beat Dominic Thiem 6-7 (6), 6-2, 7-6 (4) on Sunday for the biggest title of his career, becoming the youngest champion at the season-ending event in 18 years.
“I remember myself watching this event on TV and thinking, ‘Oh, these guys have done an insane year to be playing here,’” said the 21-year-old Tsitsipas, who was making his first appearance at the tournament. ”And now I’m in the position to be champion, so it feels awesome.”
GOLF
n SUN CITY, South Africa — Tommy Fleetwood made three eagles for a 7-under 65 and rallied from a six-shot deficit to win the Nedbank Golf Challenge in a playoff Sunday.
Fleetwood beat Marcus Kinhult on the first extra hole at Sun City for his fifth European Tour victory, and first in nearly two years.
Fleetwood only needed a par on the 18th hole in the playoff when Kinhult, who closed with a 68, missed the fairway and had to chip out sideways.
n Brendon Todd and Vaughn Taylor were tied for the lead with four holes remaining in the rain-delayed Mayakoba Golf Classic when play was suspended because of darkness.
Todd, coming off a victory in the Bermuda Championship two weeks ago, shot a 6-under 65 on Sunday morning to take a one-shot lead into the final round over Taylor (66) and Harris English (68).
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.