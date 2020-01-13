CLEVELAND (AP) — Kevin Stefanski is getting a turn at fixing the busted Browns.
The Vikings offensive coordinator was officially hired by Cleveland on Monday as the 18th full-time coach in franchise history and 10th since the Browns’ 1999 expansion return, which to this point has been a resounding two-decade debacle.
The 37-year-old Stefanski, who spent 14 seasons as an assistant in Minnesota and has never been a head coach at any level, signed a five-year contract. Financial terms were not immediately available. Stefanski will be introduced at a news conference Tuesday at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Parading out a new coach is an annual or semi-annual exercise with the Browns, who haven’t been to the playoffs since 2002 and have been in a perpetual search for a coach to help restore their damaged image. Owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam have hired five coaches, and the Browns are 33-94-1 since since they agreed to buy the team before the 2012 season.
Stefanski accepted contract terms and agreed to accept the Cleveland job on Sunday, a day after the Vikings’ season ended with a 27-10 playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
“We were looking for a strong leader of this football team, a very bright coach with a high football IQ, who could establish a strong understanding of what he expected of his players, hold them accountable and confidently navigate the challenges and opportunities that present themselves throughout a season,” the Haslams said in a statement. “Kevin exemplifies these qualities and more.
“He has a tremendous ability to relate well and communicate well with his players, has experienced many coaching facets of a team, and understands how to put them in the best position to succeed while also establishing a winning culture.”
n Gardner Minshew was as good as any rookie quarterback in the NFL. Running back Leonard Fournette had a career year. And second-year pro DJ Chark became a weekly threat to defenses.
It wasn’t enough to save John DeFilippo’s job.
The Jacksonville Jaguars fired DeFilippo after one season Monday, becoming the second team to part with him in the last 13 months. Coach Doug Marrone made the decision the day his assistants returned from a brief break following the regular-season finale.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
n KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee has self-reported an NCAA violation that involved a football player advertising the sale of a replica version of his jersey on Facebook.
The incident was among seven Level III and Level IV violations that Tennessee reported over the last six months. The reports were obtained Monday through a public records request.
The Facebook-related violation involved a football player permitting the use of his name and image to promote a commercial project. The player wasn’t identified.
After the player made the post, which has since been deleted, a Facebook friend of his paid the player $300 for four jerseys. The player said the jersey manufacturer was an acquaintance of someone from the player’s hometown.
n Marcus Lattimore is leaving his position as South Carolina football’s director of player development after two years in the job.
Lattimore is the Gamecocks’ former record-setting running back who led the team to its only Southeastern Conference Eastern Division title as a freshman in 2010 and was considered a can’t-miss NFL prospect.
However, Lattimore had significant knee injuries in his sophomore and junior seasons and he was not able to recover enough to play in the pros.
BASEBALL
n DETROIT — The Detroit Tigers agreed to terms Monday on a $1.5 million, one-year deal with Iván Nova, keeping the right-hander in the AL Central after he spent last season with the Chicago White Sox.
Nova, who turned 33 on Sunday, went 11-12 with a 4.72 ERA last season, making a career-high 34 starts. He is 89-76 with a 4.32 ERA in 10 big league seasons with the White Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Yankees.
Detroit’s deal with Nova includes $500,000 in performance bonuses. In recent years, the rebuilding Tigers have typically added pitchers on short-term deals, who can then become trade candidates if they pitch well. Nova fits that trend.
n Outfielder Brett Gardner and the New York Yankees finalized his $12.5 million, one-year contract on Saturday.
New York agreed to the deal Dec. 13 during the winter meetings, and the 36-year-old took a physical on Tuesday.
His addition, following last month’s $324 million, nine-year contract with pitcher Gerrit Cole, raised the Yankees’ projected luxury tax payroll to about $248 million — the threshold where the highest luxury tax rate starts.
n The Nationals say pitching prospect Fausto Segura has died. He was 23.
The team announced the news in a statement Monday. ESPN Deportes reported that Segura died in a traffic accident Sunday night in his hometown of Barahona, Dominican Republic.
The right-hander signed a contract with Washington in 2017 and spent the past three seasons in the team’s minor league system. Segura spent the 2019 season in the short-season, Class-A New York-Penn League with the Auburn Doubledays, going 2-0 with a 3.21 ERA in 17 appearances as a reliever.
