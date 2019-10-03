LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nick Taylor had to scramble for par on his opening two holes Thursday, and then he couldn’t miss in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.
Taylor ran off a six-hole stretch at 6-under par, including a drive on the 314-yard 14th hole at the TPC Summerlin that stopped 5 feet away for eagle. He birdied all the par 5s, kept bogeys off his card and opened with an 8-under 63 for a one-shot lead over Brian Harman.
Phil Mickelson, who missed the cut last week at the Safeway Open in his season debut, had a 65 for his lowest round since late February.
Taylor faced ideal conditions and the easier side at Summerlin to start his round, and he found himself having to get up-and-down to save par with 5-foot putts.
“The first two holes, I actually hit pretty good drives. Had a little bit of mud on it, so the ball just kind of took off oddly,” Taylor said. “Was able to make two good par saves, and from there was able to hit a bunch of greens, make some putts.”
The 15th hole was a bonus. On the three par 5s, he was either on in two shots or just off the green.
“That always makes the round pretty easy,” Taylor said.
Mickelson, Brian Gay, Sam Ryder, Brian Stuard and Maverick McNealy were at 65.
Mickelson is playing Las Vegas for the first time since 2005, and he didn’t start his season well when he chopped up the par 5s at Silverado — making a 9 on one of the easier holes — to miss the cut.
Lefty wasn’t worried. Take out his play on the par 5s, and he felt his game was fine. He showed that Thursday, and finished his round with a 60-foot eagle attempt that had a chance to go in before leaving a short putt for his final birdie.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
￼ LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska will be the first school in the Big Ten to offer a Spanish-language radio broadcast for a football game when the Cornhuskers play Northwestern on Saturday, and the hope is such broadcasts become a regular part of the team’s media offering in coming seasons.
The state of Nebraska, by percentage, has one of the higher Hispanic populations in the Big Ten footprint, and Husker Sports Network general manager David Witty said affiliates have told him there is demand for a Spanish-language broadcast.
That’s no surprise to coach Scott Frost, who grew up in central Nebraska.
“I think there are a lot of residents in Nebraska where Spanish is their first language,” he said. “Nebraska’s one team, one heartbeat; and one state, one heartbeat. I think it’s great that we are going to broadcast the game so that every Nebraska fan can enjoy it.”
The Associated Press found eight power conference teams that have all or some games carried in Spanish on radio or digital platforms: Kansas, Louisville, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M and TCU.
￼ Kenny Pickett will be back at quarterback for Pittsburgh on Saturday when the Panthers play at Duke.
Coach Pat Narduzzi withheld Pickett as a precaution from last week’s game, a victory over Delaware. He said Pickett was “banged up” from the upset of UCF on Sept. 22.
Nick Patti played well in Pickett’s absence. The Panthers (3-2, 0-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) got off to a slow start but rallied to a 17-14 victory.
Narduzzi said Thursday Pickett practiced all three days this week and will be ready to face the Blue Devils (3-1, 1-0).
TENNIS
￼ BEIJING — Naomi Osaka won the final 10 games of the match and beat Alison Riske 6-4, 6-0 Thursday to reach the quarterfinals at the China Open.
The two-time Grand Slam champion from Japan served seven aces and stretched her winning streak to seven matches.
“Today I was kind of happy because the first set was really tight. I was thinking that it’s been a while since I’ve kind of had to be really serious,” Osaka said. “It seemed like she was the type that would use my pace, especially on the forehand. I just tried not to give her too much.”
Osaka will next face Bianca Andreescu in a meeting of the last two U.S. Open champions. The Canadian easily defeated American qualifier Jennifer Brady 6-1, 6-3.
Osaka called Andreescu “an amazing player.”
“I feel like she’s doing better than I was last year, so it’s all cool,” Osaka said. “I have to learn from her, too.”
￼ When it comes to the Japan Open, David Goffin is impressive. And that bodes well for his chances at next year’s Olympics.
The third-seeded Belgian, who reached the final in both of his previous appearances at the tournament in Tokyo, advanced to the quarterfinals Thursday by beating Denis Shapovalov 7-6 (5), 7-6 (2).
“I tried to break him during the match but I didn’t. But I served really well, we were both really solid on our service games,” Goffin said. “It was 6-1 in both tiebreaks. In the first one I could have won it earlier but it was 6-5. Then I had another good tiebreak in the second so I’m happy with my performance and it was a good fight.”
Goffin is the only former champion in the draw. He lost to Nick Kyrgios in the 2016 final before defeating Adrian Mannarino for the title in 2017.
