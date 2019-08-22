ATLANTA (AP) — Xander Schauffele was six shots behind before he ever hit a shot Thursday in the new scoring format for the Tour Championship. His goal was to keep his head down, play good golf and see where he stood to par at the end of two days.
The TV cameras following his every move on the back nine at East Lake were the first hint it was going well.
A leaderboard on the 18th green confirmed it.
“I saw I was in first,” he said. “Happy with the day.”
Schauffele didn’t come seriously close to a bogey in a 6-under 64 that was the best score of the opening round by two shots. It was only worth a share of the lead with Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka in a Tour Championship where players started with better scores to par than others depending on their place in the FedEx Cup.
Thomas, who started at 10-under par and a two-shot lead as the No. 1 seed, still led despite having trouble finding the fairway. That was the least of his problems on the back nine. He hit pitching wedge into the water for double bogey and missed a pair of 3-foot putts for a 70.
Instead of being six shots behind Schauffele, who started at 4 under as the No. 8 seed, Thomas was tied for the lead. Koepka, the No. 3 seed who started three shots behind, birdied three of his last four holes for a 67 to join them at 10 under.
￼ Annie Park shot a 7-under 65 on Thursday to take a one-stroke lead in the opening round of the CP Women’s Open.
Defending champion Brooke Henderson and fellow Canadian Anne-Catherine Tanguay were one shot back along with top-ranked Jin Young Ko, Pajaree Anannarukarn and Nicole Broch Larsen.
Park hit 15 greens in regulation and eagled the par-5 ninth. She could play her way onto the U.S. team for next week’s Solheim Cup with a strong finish in Canada, but she wasn’t looking that far ahead.
PRO FOOTBALL
￼ FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton left Thursday night’s exhibition game against New England in the first quarter with a foot injury.
The team announced that he would not return.
The 2015 NFL MVP was playing for the first time since Dec. 17, when the team shut him down for the last two games of the season because of shoulder fatigue that prevented him from throwing the ball downfield. He had arthroscopic surgery in January and did not play in the first two preseason games.
Newton appeared to be injured when he was sacked for a loss of 8 yards by Adam Butler on a third-and-10 from the Carolina 31. It was one of two Patriots sacks while Newton was in the game.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
￼ LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Online apparel retailer Zappos.com has made a five-year, $1.5 million commitment to Louisville athletics to refurbish lower bowl seats in Cardinal Stadium and restore their red color.
The university said in a news release the approximately 37,800 lower bowl seats were installed during the stadium’s 1998 construction. The release said replacing the seats would cost $6.5 million, but an industrial UV protective coating will be applied on the existing seats to restore the color and strengthen the seats.
The school also plans to replace 3,000 bucket-style seats in the softball and baseball stadiums with new slat-back seats. About 1,000 of the extracted seats will be coated with the UV protection and kept in storage as reserves for Cardinal Stadium.
Las Vegas-based Zappos.com has warehouses in Kentucky. Its name will be placed above the Cardinal Stadium field suites.
BASEBALL
￼ BALTIMORE — The Orioles have set a major league record by allowing their 259th home run this season, breaking a tie with the 2016 Cincinnati Reds with 34 games remaining.
Baltimore right-hander Asher Wojciechowski surrendered a solo shot to Tampa Bay’s Austin Meadows in the third inning Thursday night to break a tie with the Reds. Wojchiechowski allowed another solo homer in the fifth to Willy Adames, his 12th homer given up this season.
The O’s entered the game 41-86, the second worst record in baseball behind the Detroit Tigers.
Baltimore likely won’t be the only club to pass the 2016 Reds in a historically homer-friendly season. Entering Thursday, the Seattle Mariners, Los Angeles Angels, New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies were on track to allow at least 259 homers. The league as a whole is on pace to easily surpass the record of 6,105 homers in 2017.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.