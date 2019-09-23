LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Mitchell Trubisky threw his first three touchdown passes of the season, all to Taylor Gabriel in the second quarter, to finally get the Chicago Bears’ offense going and build a big lead that held up to beat the Washington Redskins 31-15 on Monday night.
Trubisky lit up a porous Redskins defense on 25 of 31 passing for 231 yards in the offensive explosion he predicted would come this week. Chicago (2-1) had just a 1-yard touchdown run to show for its first two games before Trubisky and the passing attack broke out against Washington (0-3).
The 2017 second overall pick, who entered the night with a completion percentage of 58.3 and ranked near the bottom of the league in yards per attempt, completed passes to nine different receivers. Trubisky had 173 yards in the first half alone before throwing an interception at the goal line in the third quarter.
With scores of 1, 3 and 36 yards, Gabriel joined Mike Ditka in 1963 as the only Bears receivers with three TD catches in the first half of a game. Gabriel made six catches for 75 yards before leaving in the second half with a concussion.
The Bears took advantage of five turnovers by Redskins quarterback Case Keenum: two interceptions by Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, including a pick six, another by Kyle Fuller and fumbles forced by Khalil Mack and Danny Trevathan. With the offense up to the defense’s speed in the first half, Chicago put up 28 points in two quarters after scoring a total of 19 the past two weeks, 12 of which came on field goals from Eddy Piñeiro.
Mack had two of the Bears’ four sacks to continue a dominant start by the defense that didn’t give up a Washington TD until midway through the third quarter. Keenum’s two TD passes came long after fans chanted for rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins and booed the Redskins off the field at halftime.
￼ Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had surgery to repair his right elbow on Monday.
Team spokesman Burt Lauten said Roethlisberger underwent the procedure at Cedars-Sinai Kerlan Jobe Orthopedic Clinic in Los Angeles. The surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in consultation with team physician Dr. Jim Bradley.
The 37-year-old Roethlisberger left at halftime of a 28-26 loss to Seattle on Sept. 15 after complaining of elbow pain. The team placed him on season-ending injured reserve the following day but has not detailed the exact nature of Roethlisberger’s injury.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
￼ DALLAS — Former Texas Tech basketball standout Andre Emmett, the team’s all-time leading scorer, was shot to death early Monday near his home in Dallas.
Emmett, 37, was sitting in his vehicle outside his home at about 2:30 a.m. when he was approached by two people who displayed a handgun, police said. An altercation ensued and Emmett was shot as he ran away, police said.
Police said the suspects fled and a passer-by called 911 after finding Emmett several hundred feet from his home.
Emmett died at a hospital. Texas Tech spokesman Wes Bloomquist said a university administrator had spoken to Emmett’s family to confirm his death.
Emmett scored 2,256 career points from 2001-04 with the Red Raiders. He averaged 17.6 points per game.
￼ Louisville says forward Malik Williams will miss six to eight weeks with a broken right foot, leaving the Cardinals without their third-leading returning rebounder for the early part of the season.
The 6-foot-11, 245-pound junior had a screw inserted into his fifth metatarsal on Monday after injuring the foot in practice on Friday. Williams’ injury comes just over two months after freshman guard David Johnson had surgery on his left shoulder that will keep him out four to six months.
One of three Louisville captains, Williams averaged 7.7 points and 6.1 rebounds per game as a sophomore. Those averages include 9.8 points and 8.4 rebounds over the final five contests. Williams also blocked 41 shots to rank 11th in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
TENNIS
￼ WUHAN, China — Caroline Wozniacki, Angelique Kerber and Anastasija Sevastova all lost to unseeded opponents in the first round of the Wuhan Open on Monday.
Two-time champion Petra Kvitova avoided an upset, though, beating Polona Hercog 7-6 (6), 6-3 in a second-round match.
The 13th-seeded Wozniacki lost to Su-Wei Hsieh of Taiwan 7-6 (2), 6-1, 6-2. Hsieh trailed 5-1 in the first set and attributed her slow start to having just arrived from another tournament in Japan.
“The first set was not easy, because I just came from Osaka,” Hsieh said. “When I came on the court ... I was a little bit lost, and she was playing good as well. I asked my coach to come on the court and I said, ‘OK, I don’t feel anything. I feel weird.’ And he said, ‘It’s OK, just try to play,’ and I did. I tried to keep playing and after a couple of games, it was going better and better.”
