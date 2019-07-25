CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. men’s soccer team will play Uruguay in an exhibition at St. Louis’ Busch Stadium on Sept. 10, four days after the Americans face Mexico at East Rutherford, New Jersey.
The match, announced Thursday, is the final friendly of the year for the Americans.
Both games are on FIFA dates, allowing the U.S. to call in Europe-based players for the match.
The Americans finish their first year under new coach Gregg Berhalter with the new CONCACAF Nations League, hosting Cuba on Oct. 11 and Canada on Nov. 15, and playing at Canada on Oct. 15 and at Cuba on Nov. 19.
After failing to reach the 2018 World Cup, the Americans start qualifying for the 2022 World Cup next June.
St. Louis is among the candidates for a Major League Soccer expansion team.
HOCKEY
n BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Sabres forward Evan Rodrigues has been awarded a one-year, $2 million contract following an arbitration hearing.
The independent arbitrator’s ruling was announced by the Sabres on Thursday, two days after the hearing. The value of the contract represents a $1.35 million bump in pay over what Rodrigues made last season.
Rodrigues was a restricted free agent who set career highs with nine goals, 29 points and 74 games played in his fourth season with Buffalo. Overall, Rodrigues has 21 goals and 62 points in 154 NHL career games.
Rodrigues was an undrafted free agent before signing with Buffalo in April 2015 after completing his college career at Boston University, where he was a teammate of current Sabres captain Jack Eichel.
GOLF
n MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Travelling from Northern Ireland to Tennessee has left everyone who played four rounds at the British Open fighting jet lag.
Jon Rahm’s putter helped him recover pretty quickly.
Rahm matched the lowest round of his PGA Tour career with an 8-under 62 on Thursday at the FedEx St. Jude Invitational, taking advantage of nearly perfect greens to open a three-stroke lead in the World Golf Championships event.
“I was pretty exhausted Monday and Tuesday, and that’s why I decided not to do much on the golf course and just make sure mentally I was going to be ready to compete,” Rahm said.
He spent about an hour on the putting green Wednesday. He didn’t step foot on the front nine, his back nine, until he made the turn, and he had five birdies on that side.
Rahm rolled in five putts of at least 16 feet for birdies in the bogey-free opening round at TPC Southwind. The Spaniard finished with a 7-footer to save par. He also opened with 62s last year in his CareerBuilder Challenge victory and in January in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.
n A quartet of Americans — Wes Short Jr., Scott Dunlap, Scott Parel and Ken Duke — topped the Senior British Open leaderboard on Thursday, together with England’s Paul Broadhurst, when first-round play was suspended due to fading light.
The leaders were a stroke ahead after a 3-under 67 at Royal Lytham & St. Annes. Parel will need to play a hole and Duke two holes on Friday to complete their first round.
Short made an eagle on the par-5 11th, Broadhurst did the same on the par-4 13th, while Dunlap completed a bogey-free round.
Weather caused about a 3-hour delay during the day with play suspended twice because of lightning.
n Paula Creamer is leading a major tournament again, shooting a bogey-free 7-under 64 Thursday in the first round of the Evian Championship.
When Creamer last topped a major leaderboard, she won the 2010 U.S. Women’s Open by four strokes to get her ninth title on the LPGA tour.
At the Evian Resort Golf Club, where she had a signature win as a teenager, the 32-year-old American moved one shot clear after making her seventh birdie on the par-5 18th.
PRO FOOTBALL
n The NFL, in conjunction with The Associated Press and NFL Films, will present season-long programming to celebrate the league’s 100th season.
Among the series will be The NFL 100 Greatest, for which the AP conducted media polls on five topics: plays, characters, games, game changers and teams. A panel of nationwide media and football officials participated in the polls.
That series features more than 400 interviews with celebrities, current NFL stars and legends that will air across 20 one-hour episodes, with four episodes dedicated to each topic.
The league also will determine its all-century team, with voting conducted by an NFL-commissioned panel.
“The NFL’s 100th season is the type of once-in-a-lifetime event that NFL Films lives for,” said NFL Films senior vice president Ross Ketover. “We can’t wait to unveil these two series, and hope that fans love them as much as we do.”
Both The NFL’s all-time team and NFL 100 Greatest series serve as the flagship NFL 100 programs made available on NFL Network the league’s digital platforms. Premiere dates and details will be announced at a later date.
