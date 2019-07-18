NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Open total purse this year is more than $57 million, the richest in tennis history.
The men’s and women’s singles champion will each receive $3.85 million, and the men’s and women’s doubles champion teams will get $740,000. Those are both the highest payouts in U.S. Open history.
The U.S. Tennis Association said Thursday it worked with the ATP and WTA Tours to determine specific round-by-round prize money levels, and that the payouts for each round are all Grand Slam tournament records.
The payouts start at $58,000 for the first round of singles.
The USTA adds that it will make a payment of $500,000 to each tour to support the ATP and WTA Tour player programs, including pension.
The final major of the year will be played Aug. 26 through Sept. 8.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
n RENO, Nev. — Lawyers for the University of Nevada, Reno are asking the state’s board of regents to authorize a lawsuit against architects they blame for a botched renovation project that left the school’s football stadium in violation of the Americans with Disability Act.
The university says in a formal request scheduled to be considered by the board on Friday that it will cost $3.8 million to redesign and repair a series of deficiencies, including wheelchair decks where disabled fans’ views are obstructed.
The Reno Gazette Journal first reported on its website this week the university wants to sue for breach of contract.
The school says its contract with WorthGroup Architects for the work done at the 50-year-old Mackay Stadium in 2015 and 2017 stipulates the architecture firm is responsible for costs of construction that results in negligent errors.
UNR lawyers say they asked the company to pay for the costs of fixing the mistakes last month but it refused.
The company “breached its contract with UNR by, among other things, drafting and providing designs that failed to comply with accessibility standards required by the Americans with Disabilities Act,” according to a briefing paper prepared for the regents’ meeting in Las Vegas.
n The Atlantic Coast Conference is roughly a month away from launching its new ESPN-partnered TV channel and still awaiting key deals with several cable providers to carry it.
The league and its schools need help from fans on that front.
Schools are posting messages on social media asking fans to contact cable providers and request them to carry the ACC Network ahead of its Aug. 22 launch. Several even have put messages atop their official athletics webpages urging fans to “demand” the network. And it’s a frequent talking point for school officials.
In an interview with The Associated Press, league commissioner John Swofford said those are coordinated efforts in a strategy directed by Disney-owned ESPN.
“This is something where you reach a point in time where pros sort of take over,” Swofford said Thursday during the ACC media days. “And the pros in this instance are ESPN distribution and Disney distribution. I think we’ve done our part and will continue to do our part at the institutional level and the conference level so we are a part of that. But you can only do so much, and that’s where we are at this point in time.”
GOLF
n MIDLAND, Mich. — Morgan Pressel and Paula Creamer shot a best-ball 6-under 64 on Thursday for a share of the second-round lead in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, the LPGA Tour’s first-year team event.
Stephanie Meadowand Giulia Molinaro had a 61, and Frenchwomen Celine Boutier and Karine Icher shot 62 to match Pressel and Creamer at 10-under 130 at Midland Country Club. The teams will play alternate shot Friday and close Saturday with a best-ball round.
“You have two balls in play, you can play much more aggressively,” Pressel said. “I know I certainly could play aggressively knowing my partner had my back the whole way around.”
BASEBALL
n NEW YORK — Mike DiMuro, among two father-son duos to work home plate in a major league no-hitter, is retiring after two decades as an umpire.
He is being replaced on the big league staff by Chad Whitson, the commissioner’s office said Thursday.
The 51-year-old DiMuro made his major league debut at second base in Boston’s game at Kansas City on July 31, 1997, and became a full-time member of the big league staff in 1999. Bothered by back problems in recent years, he has not worked since he was at second for Miami’s game at Washington on July 8 last year.
DiMuro called balls and strikes for the perfect game for Philadelphia’s Roy Halladay against Florida on May 29, 2010. DiMuro’s father, Lou, was an American League umpire from 1963-82 and worked the plate for a no-hitter by Baltimore’s Jim Palmer against Oakland on Aug, 13, 1969.
PRO FOOTBALL
n NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana judge ruled Thursday that a damage lawsuit can continue against the NFL over the playoff “no-call” that helped the Los Angeles Rams beat the New Orleans Saints and advance to the 2019 Super Bowl.
State Civil District Court Judge Nicole Sheppard also ruled that attorney Antonio “Tony” LeMon can request documents and ask questions of NFL officials. LeMon said that means he will be able to question Commissioner Roger Goodell and three game officials in depositions about the lack of a penalty — pass interference or roughness — against Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman for his helmet-to-helmet hit on receiver Tommylee Lewis well before a pass arrived. The play came during a crucial point in January’s NFC title game.
