LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California athletic director Lynn Swann resigned Monday after three tumultuous years on the job at his alma mater.
New USC President Carol Folt announced the decision in a letter expressing her “sincere appreciation” for the former Trojans receiver.
“Lynn has been a leader on and off the field at USC for nearly five decades, and he will forever be a valued member of the Trojan family,” Folt wrote.
Dave Roberts, the former head of USC’s compliance department, will serve as interim athletic director while the school searches for a new executive to run one of the nation’s highest-profile athletic departments. Roberts is a special adviser to Folt, who assumed her position in July.
The 67-year-old Swann was hired in 2016 despite no significant experience in athletic administration. USC’s athletic department has faced several setbacks during the Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver’s tenure, notably involvement in the widespread college admissions scandal and the college basketball corruption scandal.
Swann also soured many USC fans by backing football coach Clay Helton, who was retained after the Trojans went 5-7 last year in the powerhouse program’s first losing season since 2000. Swann didn’t hire Helton, but he signed the coach to a lucrative contract extension through 2023 after Helton’s Trojans won the Rose Bowl and the Pac-12 in consecutive seasons.
Swann won four Super Bowl rings during nine years with the Pittsburgh Steelers after playing at USC and winning a national championship in 1972. He worked as a broadcaster and dabbled in corporate board jobs after his NFL retirement, and he made an unsuccessful run as the Republican candidate for governor in Pennsylvania in 2006.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
￼ TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama officials have found an opponent they can’t beat: The September heat.
University President Stuart R. Bell and athletic director Greg Byrne issued a joint statement Monday complaining that the Southern Miss game on Sept. 21 has been set for 11 a.m. Central. The Crimson Tide just held a sparsely attended game against New Mexico State with a mid-afternoon kickoff and temperatures of about 95 degrees.
The statement says Alabama has played more nonconference day games at home in September since 2014 than any other SEC team. Byrne and Bell say they’ve “had a number of conversations with” Southeastern Conference officials.
The game is set to be televised on either ESPN or ESPN2.
Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said earlier Monday he hopes the administration will keep trying to get such games scheduled at different times.
TENNIS
￼ NEW YORK — A year ago at this time, Bianca Andreescu was ranked outside the WTA’s top 200 after losing in the first round of U.S. Open qualifying. Look at her now.
Thanks to winning her first Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows, Andreescu jumped 10 spots to a career-high No. 5 in the rankings on Monday, while Ash Barty again replaced Naomi Osaka at No. 1.
Andreescu’s 6-3, 7-5 victory over Serena Williams in the final on Saturday continued the 19-year-old Canadian’s rapid rise from 178th at the end of last season.
She is the first woman in the Open era, which began in 1968, to win the U.S. Open in her main-draw debut at the tournament. This was only her fourth career appearance at any Slam.
“I don’t think I was ever as composed as I am now, or even a year ago. I would get really down on myself and I would get very negative thoughts going through my mind. I would smash rackets. I’d just yell at myself during matches. Actually not even during matches, even during practice, too,” Andreescu said.
￼ Brazilian player Diego Matos was banned for life from professional tennis on Monday after being found guilty of match-fixing.
Matos, aged 31, was also fined $125,000 and ordered to repay illicit winnings of $12,000 by the Tennis Integrity Unit.
The TIU said he contrived the outcome of 10 matches in 2018 at ITF-level events in Brazil, Sri Lanka, Ecuador, Portugal, and Spain.
Matos was also found guilty of failing to cooperate fully with TIU investigators, failing at three interviews to provide his mobile phone and financial records.
PRO FOOTBALL
￼ NEW ORLEANS — Wil Lutz made a 58-yard field goal as time expired, and the New Orleans Saints beat the Houston Texans 30-28 on Monday night in a game that had three scoring plays in the final minute.
“That one’s got to be a top-one moment for me,” Lutz said, adding that as much as he tries to treat each kick the same, “I got to be honest. That one felt a little different.”
New Orleans had lost their previous five season openers. And after last season ended with a bitter loss in the NFC title game, the Saints had expressed urgency in recent weeks to start the 2019 campaign off well.
“I knew how big this win would be,” Lutz said. “There was a little more weight on my shoulders on that one.”
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.