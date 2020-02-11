LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tourism officials in Las Vegas are allocating $2.4 million to host the NFL draft in April.
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board on Tuesday approved the budget for promotions, police, and “marquee event elements,” including $500,000 for contracts to be signed by the authority chief executive, Steve Hill, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.
Plans for the April 23-25 draft include closing a central part of the neon-lit Las Vegas Strip near Caesars Palace and setting a red carpet area amid the iconic fountains in front of the Bellagio resort.
Boats will ferry players and VIPs to the stage.
A main viewing area is planned near the High Roller observation wheel next to the Caesars Forum, where teams will make their selections in a conference center the league and city are dubbing Selection Square.
The NFL began moving the draft around in 2015. It has been in Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas and Nashville, Tennessee.
Plans call for the draft to be in Cleveland next year.
n Panthers owner David Tepper remains noncommittal on Cam Newton’s future with the organization, saying it will largely depend on how the quarterback recovers from foot surgery.
“Listen, I’m not a doctor,” Tepper said Tuesday. “I said it a million times, is he healthy? He’s not a doctor. So there is a lot of different things that can happen. Tell me that and then we can talk.”
The 31-year-old Newton missed 14 games last season with a Lis Franc injury. He had surgery on Dec. 11.
TENNIS
n UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Kevin Anderson lost in his return to the New York Open, falling 7-6 (6), 6-4 to Jason Jung on Tuesday night.
Anderson was the first champion when the tournament moved from Memphis to Long Island in 2018, but was unable to defend his title last year because of injury.
The two-time Grand Slam finalist double-faulted to lose the tiebreaker in the first set, then was broken in the second by Jung, who had to qualify just to make the main draw.
Also, No. 7 seed Cameron Norrie beat Brian Shi 7-5, 6-3; No. 8 Kyle Edmund defeated Yasutaka Uchiyama 7-5, 6-4; Jordan Thompson swept Ivo Karlovic 6-3, 7-6 (2); Yoshihito Nishioka topped Henri Laaksonen 6-3, 0-6, 6-2; Paolo Lorenzi rallied past Danilo Petrovic 4-6, 6-4, 6-0; Soonwoo Kwon edged Go Soeda 6-2, 6-7 (2), 6-3; and Dominik Koepfer eliminated 2019 runner-up Brayden Schnur 6-4, 6-3.
HOCKEY
n ANAHEIM, Calif. — St. Louis defenseman Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on the bench during a break in play in the first period, prompting the Blues and Anaheim Ducks to postpone their game Tuesday night.
Bouwmeester appeared to be awake and alert as he was being transported out of the arena to a hospital.
Teammates immediately called for medical help after Bouwmeester slumped over with 7:50 left in the first period. He appeared to be grabbing a drink of water when he began to slowly fall. Emergency medical personnel rushed to the Blues bench.
After a couple of minutes, the 36-year-old Bouwmeester was taken out on a stretcher through a tunnel next to the Blues bench and transported to a hospital.
SOCCER
n LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles FC has traded standout defender Walker Zimmerman to expansion Nashville for at least $950,000 in allocation money.
LAFC announced the deal Tuesday. The club also acquired an international roster spot for the upcoming season.
LAFC gets $600,000 in general allocation money from Nashville this season and $350,000 next season. The club will get $150,000 more in each of the next two seasons if Zimmerman meets undisclosed performance metrics.
Zimmerman has been a stalwart in LAFC’s defense since its inaugural season two years ago. He was an MLS All-Star and an MLS Best XI selection last season while LAFC won the Supporters’ Shield with Major League Soccer’s best record.
