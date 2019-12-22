SEATTLE (AP) — Washington fired offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan on Sunday following a season where the Huskies’ offense failed to match expectations.
It’s first major move by new coach Jimmy Lake and it came less than 24 hours after the Huskies closed out Chris Petersen’s tenure by routing Boise State 38-7 in the Las Vegas Bowl.
Washington also announced that tight ends coach Jordan Paopao also would not be retained. Paopao has been in that role since 2013.
“I’ve really enjoyed working alongside Bush and Jordan and appreciate their contributions to Husky football,” Lake said in a statement. “These decisions are extremely difficult, but I believe it’s in the best interest of our program to make these changes to align with the vision we have for our team moving forward. I wish them both nothing but the best.”
Hamdan arrived in 2018 after previous offensive coordinator Jonathan Smith took the head job at Oregon State. Hamdan became an easy critic for fans as Washington’s offense slumped following Smith’s departure and seemed to lack innovation.
This season, with Georgia transfer Jacob Eason at the helm, Washington had several games where its offense was the issue leading to losses, and play-calling at times was a significant problem. Including the bowl game win, Washington averaged 32 points per game this season. Its average last season was 26.8. In 2016, when the Huskies reached the College Football Playoff, they averaged 41.8 points per game.
Hamdan was previously on Washington’s staff in 2015 and 2016 before leaving to be the quarterbacks coach with the Atlanta Falcons for the 2017 season.
GOLF
n GOLD COAST, Australia — Adam Scott sealed his first tournament win in almost four years Sunday when he shot 3-under 69 to win the Australian PGA Championships by two shots.
Scott’s win gave him the 30th title of his professional career and his second Australian PGA crown after his win at Royal Pines in 2013. He was edged into second place by compatriot Greg Chalmers in a thrilling seven-hole playoff on the same course in 2014.
Scott’s last tournament win came 3 years, 9 months, 16 days ago at the WCG Cadillac Classic in Miami where he beat Bubba Watson by a shot.
PRO BASKETBALL
n NEW YORK — Washington guard Isaiah Thomas was suspended for two games without pay by the NBA on Sunday for entering the spectator stands late in the Wizards’ loss at Philadelphia on Saturday night.
The NBA said the fans involved have been banned by the 76ers for one year from Wells Fargo Center events and the ticket-holders’ seats have been revoked.
Thomas is averaging 1.6 points and 4.8 assists in his first season with Washington.
OLYMPICS
n Russia is blaming the World Anti-Doping Agency’s star witness for modifying key laboratory data. His lawyer says that’s nonsense.
The Russian Investigative Committee, a major law enforcement agency, alleges that former Moscow anti-doping laboratory director Grigory Rodchenkov remotely changed test results from abroad after fleeing to the United States in 2015.
“All the evidence obtained by the investigation shows that Rodchenkov and unidentified persons intentionally made changes in the electronic database to distort the parameters and indicators of Russian athletes’ doping samples,” Russian Investigative Committee (IC) spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said in a statement Saturday.
Since leaving Russia, Rodchenkov has become a key witness for WADA, which ruled this month that the doping data — known as the LIMS database — was doctored to protect Russian athletes who failed drug tests while the data was in the custody of the IC.
