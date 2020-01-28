PULLMAN (AP) — Washington State hired Jake Dickert as its defensive coordinator on Tuesday.
Dickert is the first major hire for new Washington State coach Nick Rolovich. Dickert spent the past three seasons as a defensive coach at Wyoming, including last season as the defensive coordinator for the Cowboys.
“I am so pumped about this hire. I’ve been following Jake and his coaching career for a long time. We have competed against him the past couple years and his defenses play tough, they play physical and they play as one,” Rolovich said. “Jake came highly recommended from a number of coaches around the country and he has been very successful in recruiting and developing players from this area of the country.”
Under Dickert last season, the Cowboys ranked 11th in the country in scoring defense, giving up 17.8 points per game.
Before joining the staff at Wyoming, Dickert made several coaching stops at the FCS and Division II levels including North Dakota State, South Dakota State, Minnesota State-Mankato, Augustana, South Dakota and Southeast Missouri State.
PRO FOOTBALL
n FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia, the league’s longest-tenured coach with the same team, has retired.
Considered one of the best O-line coaches in NFL history, he spent 34 seasons with the Patriots and 36 in the league.
“Dante Scarnecchia has been unbelievable in every way. As a coach, he was extraordinarily talented at teaching his players and bringing the most out of each of them,” Patriots owner Robert Kraft said. “Dante put everything he had into helping his players achieve their maximum potential, the mark of a great coach. His contributions to our team and to the game of football are unprecedented over the last four decades.
“Yet even more remarkable is the impact Dante has had on countless players, coaches and staff members who have walked through our doors. He modeled the principles he believed in through his hard work, diligence and integrity. He held himself accountable. He trained alongside his players. He treated everyone with respect.”
PRO BASKETBALL
n ATLANTA — Atlanta Dream two-time WNBA scoring champion Angel McCoughtry is testing free agency for the first time in her career.
McCoughtry missed last season with a knee injury. She has reached an agreement with the Dream, which will not use its core designation to retain exclusive negotiating rights with the 33-year-old veteran. McCoughtry is an unrestricted free agent.
Other top WNBA players who have received max $215,000 contracts under the core designation are Brittney Griner of the Phoenix Mercury, Tina Charles of the New York Liberty and Skylar Diggins-Smith of Dallas. Diggins-Smith told The Associated Press on Sunday she hopes to play with another team after missing last season.
McCoughtry has returned from torn ligaments in her left knee to play for Dynamo Kursk in Russia in this WNBA offseason. She is on the USA women’s national team roster.
