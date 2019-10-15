WASHINGTON (AP) — It was merely the first inning, yet fans kept rising out of their seats to applaud or yell or twirl their red towels, to chant “Let’s go, Nats!” and “M-V-P!” and various players’ names, enjoying every moment of a seven-run outburst that would, eventually, propel their city to its first World Series appearance in 86 years.
And then, a couple of hours and several innings later, as the Washington Nationals were protecting a shrinking lead, those same spectators, 43,976 strong, stood and shouted and reveled some more Tuesday night, giddily counting down the outs needed to finish off an NL Championship Series sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals.
From 19-31 during a mediocre May to the Fall Classic in an outstanding October.
Extending their stunning turnaround, the wild-card Nationals got RBIs from middle-of-the-order stars Anthony Rendon and Juan Soto in that breakout first inning, and Patrick Corbin’s 12-strikeout performance and a trio of relievers helped hold on to beat St. Louis 7-4 in Game 4 of a lopsided best-of-seven NLCS.
Now the Nationals get plenty of time to rest and set up their rotation before beginning the World Series in a week against the Houston Astros or New York Yankees. Houston leads the best-of-seven AL Championship Series 2-1 after winning Game 3 at New York 4-1 Tuesday.
Corbin, a left-handed pitcher signed with $140 million of the money that became available last offseason when Bryce Harper left town to join the Philadelphia Phillies, was not quite the equal of Washington’s other starters in the series.
￼ Gerrit Cole is making his pitch to own this October.
A gritty Cole held the New York Yankees scoreless without his sharpest stuff, Jose Altuve sparked Houston at the plate and the Astros locked down a 4-1 victory Tuesday to take a 2-1 lead in the AL Championship Series.
Altuve and Josh Reddick homered early off Luis Severino, who labored into the fifth while keeping the Yankees close. But they never broke through against Cole, who grinded through seven innings to win his 19th straight decision despite walking five batters for the second time in his career.
“Just boiled down to making some good pitches under pressure,” he said.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
￼ BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Kentucky is once again the favorite to win the Southeastern Conference men’s basketball title and Florida forward Kerry Blackshear is the preseason pick as player of the year.
It’s the ninth consecutive year the Wildcats are picked to win the league and 15th time since the 1998-99 season. The predictions announced Tuesday were made in voting by SEC and national media members.
Blackshear is a graduate transfer who helped lead Virginia Tech to back to back NCAA Tournament appearances. He averaged 11.2 points and 6.0 rebounds per game in 103 games for the Hokies.
TENNIS
• ANTWERP, Belgium — Andy Murray won a tour-level match in Europe for the first time in 16 months Tuesday as he beat Belgian wild card Kimmer Coppejans 6-4, 7-6 (4) at the European Open.
The former No. 1, who is still working his way back to his best after having hip surgery in January, took a 3-0 lead in the first set before double-faulting three times to be broken back. He broke again in the 10th game to seal the set but had to come from a break down twice in the second to force the tiebreaker.
