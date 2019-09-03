NEW YORK (AP) — The numbers associated with Serena Williams’ U.S. Open quarterfinal victory over Wang Qiang were so stark, they bear reading more than once.
Winners: 25-0. Points: 50-15. Minutes: 44. Score: 6-1, 6-0.
This is the portion of the tournament that is supposed to be where winning a Grand Slam title gets difficult, where the remaining players are among the very best opposition around. And yet there was Williams in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday night, making one of the last eight women in the draw, someone ranked No. 18 in a world of billions, look and feel completely overwhelmed.
“Didn’t give her too many chances,” Williams said.
A reporter wanted to know what surprised Wang the most about being across the net from Williams for the first time.
“Power,” came the answer.
The way she hit groundstrokes from the baseline? The way she served?
“Everything,” Wang said with a smile.
PRO FOOTBALL
￼ LOS ANGELES — Jared Goff has been a prolific NFL quarterback ever since Sean McVay joined him with the Los Angeles Rams. The quarterback and his coach will get the chance to chase more Super Bowl appearances together now that Goff’s long-term future is finally secure.
Goff agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Rams on Tuesday night, keeping the franchise quarterback with Los Angeles through the 2024 season.
The team didn’t disclose the terms of its deal with Goff, who led the Rams to the Super Bowl last season. NFL Network reported the deal is worth $134 million, with a league-record guarantee of $110 million.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
￼ FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Medical examiners say a Northern Arizona University offensive lineman died of an opioid overdose.
Authorities found Malik Noshi unresponsive in his Flagstaff home on July 7.
An autopsy report released Tuesday listed the cause of death as acute fentanyl intoxication and the manner as accidental. It also said Noshi had recently used cocaine and had been drinking alcohol.
￼ Western New Mexico University officials say freshman wide receiver Eddie Cruz has died in an apparent drowning.
Grant County Sheriff’s officials say a New Mexico State Police dive team was called out to Bill Evans Lake north of Silver City around 3 p.m. Monday after calls about a possible drowning.
Divers recovered a man’s body about 4½ hours later.
Sheriff’s officials say the incident remains under investigation.
