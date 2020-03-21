SYDNEY (AP) — Australia pressed on with matches in its three main football leagues on Saturday, playing in empty stadiums in an effort to halt the spread of the coronavirus.
The National Rugby League, soccer’s A-League and Australian Rules Football’s AFL played on in the midst of the coronavirus crisis that has seen more than 1,000 Australians infected.
The AFL opened its season this weekend with the first of nine matches. In normal times the league attracts enormous audiences, especially in Victoria State where crowds of more than 80,000 are common. The planned 22-round season has been shortened to 17 though players want the option of a full 22-week season to be kept open.
HORSE RACING
n NEW ORLEANS — Wells Bayou took an early lead and held off NY Traffic to win the $1 million Louisiana Derby by a head in one of the few U.S. sporting events to continue as scheduled amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The major prep race for the Kentucky Derby was run in front of an empty clubhouse and grandstand at Fair Ground Race Course because of crowd restrictions related to the virus.
Trained by Brad Cox and with jockey Florent Geroux aboard, Wells Bayou earned 100 points toward qualification for the Kentucky Derby, which has been delayed until early September from its usual running on the first Saturday in May.
HOCKEY
n Health concerns and travel bans closing international borders stemming from the new coronavirus pandemic left the International Ice Hockey Federation with no choice but to cancel the men’s world hockey championships, scheduled for May in Switzerland.
SOCCER
n MADRID — Former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz died Saturday from the new coronavirus, his family said. He was 76.
Sanz presided over Madrid from 1995 until 2000, leading the club to two European titles, a Spanish league title and a Spanish Super Cup title. Under Sanz, Madrid ended a 32-year drought in Europe by winning its seventh European trophy in 1998.
