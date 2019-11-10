TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Joe Burrow passed for 393 yards and three touchdowns and No. 1 LSU snapped an eight-game losing streak to No. 2 Alabama with a 46-41 victory Saturday.
The Tigers (9-0, 5-0 Southeastern Conference, No. 2 CFP) are no longer second fiddle in the SEC West, or maybe in the playoff rankings. And Burrow stamped himself as the Heisman Trophy front-runner with a gutty performance when he answered every challenge from ‘Bama.
The Crimson Tide (8-1, 5-1, No. 3 CFP) rallied from a 33-13 halftime deficit to three times to pull within a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
The showdown lived up to its billing as a duel between two high-powered offenses and star quarterbacks with President Donald Trump attending. Tua Tagovailoa launched an 85-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith with 1:21 left after the Tigers’ own scoring march.
Justin Jefferson recovered the onside kick and LSU ran out the clock.
Burrow completed 31 of 39 passes and ran for 64 yards. Clyde Edwards Helaire ran for three touchdowns and caught a scoring pass.
Tagovailoa, 20 days removed from ankle surgery, was 21-of-40 for 418 yards and four touchdowns with an interception and a fumble.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
n EUGENE, Ore. — Top-ranked Oregon did something that few teams have done in the last two decades — beat the U.S. women’s national team.
Sabrina Ionescu scored 25 of her 30 points in the second half to lead the Ducks to the stunning 93-86 victory in an exhibition game. It was only the second loss ever by the U.S. to a college program and their first defeat in any game since 2014.
GOLF
n PHOENIX — Jeff Maggert kept the lead in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, while Jerry Kelly had one of the best rounds of the day to get back in the fight for the PGA Tour Champions’ season points title.
Maggert birdied the par-5 18th for a 2-under 69 and a one-stroke lead over Miguel Angel Jimenez with one round left at Phoenix Country Club in the season finale. Maggert had a 16-under 197 total. He has led all three days, opening with rounds of 63 and 65.
